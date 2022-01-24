"I'm always a call away" - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay believes he can help Chiefs' Super Bowl ambitions

The Chiefs-Bills divisional round playoff game on Sunday night was watched by millions. But there was one person that many didn't expect to hear was such a big fan: Chef Gordon Ramsay.

The iconic chef is well known for being sarcastic and unapologetically critical of aspiring chefs across his platform of cooking shows.

On Sunday night, after Kansas City pulled off the 42-36 overtime victory in a wild game, as with most NFL fans, he took to Twitter.

Ramsay posted a picture of a custom-framed Kansas City jersey with his last name on the back. He tweeted how great the game was, congratulating Kansas City and then letting them know that if they need him to suit up, he is just a phone call away.

“What a game ! Congrats to the @Chiefs….I’m always a call away,”-@GordonRamsay

While the Kansas City won't need the chef's help in their endeavors to get to a third straight Super Bowl appearance, it is impressive that the English-born culinary genius does have a love for the NFL.

Wild OT finish leads the Chiefs back to the AFC title game

Chef Gordon Ramsay wasn't the only one excited about Sunday night's AFC divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Most NFL fans, whether they were a fan of either team or not, called it the best game of the season and perhaps ever.

It featured two of the best teams in the league, yearning for a chance to once again make a trip to the AFC title game. While the two faced each other last season in the AFC Championship game, it will be Kansas City who will be making their fourth straight trip.

If they are able to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday, the Chiefs will look to win their second Lombardi Trophy in three seasons.

Bills and Chiefs scored 18 points in the final 1:13 of regulation.

The game left fans wanting another chance to see two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL dual it out for four-plus quarters.

The Mahomes vs. Allen matchup has already taken place over the last few seasons and fans can expect to see the two face each other in the postseason for years to come.

Could this be the AFC's next version of the Manning/Brady rivalry?

