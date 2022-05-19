What time will The Masked Singer Season 7 finale air? Top three, release date, plot and more about FOX’s show

Fox’s singing reality show The Masked Singer is set to air its final episode on Wednesday, May 18 at 8/7c. The show has finally narrowed down three finalists all from the same group, Team Good. Ringmaster, Firefly, and The Prince are set to go head to head in the singing battle in the finale episode. Till now, no one surely knows the real identities of these talented singers behind their extravagant masks. However, we do not have to wait long to find out.

The Masked Singer is Fox’s long-running singing reality show that features anonymous celebrity singers wearing extravagant costumes. The judges panel includes comedian Ken Jeong, television personality Jenny McCarthy, singer, and actress Nicole Scherzinger, and singer-songwriter and record producer Robin Thicke. Fans and judges have a great time trying to guess the real identities of the contestants.

Season 7 divided the singers into three teams, The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

The official synopsis of the finale episode reads:

"The winners from each of the three final rounds compete head-to-head in the Season 7 finale."

What to expect from the finale episode of The Masked Singer Season 7?

The finale episode will feature Ringmaster, Firefly, and The Prince each singing two songs to compete against each other.

The Ringmaster revealed that they are going to sing a song very close to their hearts and one that they have been singing all their lives. Their second song will be a lot more fun, highlighting their strong vocals.

On the other hand, The Prince stated that their first song will be very emotional. They has also said that they are excited about singing his second song because it taught them how to sing.

Firefly suggested that their first song is quite fun to sing but they are very nervous to sing their second song because they respect the artist a lot and do not want to disrespect him.

This season has been quite different from the previous seasons. It proved to be lucky for Team Good. After all the three teams competed throughout the season, it all came down to the groups under Team Good.

Firefly from Group A was the first singer to win the ticket to the finale. Their group consisted of Duff Goldman (McTerrier), Joe Buck (Ram), Jorge Garcia (Cyclops), and Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob).

On the other hand, Ringmaster outshone their fellow competitors Christie Brinkley (Lemur), Penn & Teller (Hydra), Dog the Bounty Hunter (Armadillo), and Jennifer Holliday (Miss Teddy) from Group B and made it to the finale.

Lastly, from Group C, The Prince held up strong against their group’s members Rudy Giuliani (Jack in the Box), Kirstie Alley (Baby Mammoth), Shaggy (Space Bunny), and En Vogue (Queen Cobras).

Viewers can watch The Masked Singer finale episode on May 18 at 8/7c on Fox.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee