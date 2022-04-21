Why did Ken Jeong leave The Masked Singer set in Episode 7?

Season 7 Episode 7 of The Masked Singer ended on a dramatic note. Judge Ken Jeong was seen leaving the show after a participant was eliminated.

The latest episode welcomed five new celebrities to showcase their singing talent. One of them was Jack in the Box, who donned a bird costume popping out of a box. His singing didn’t impress the audience much, and he was eliminated from the show.

As per the format, the contestants are unmasked when eliminated. So Jack in the Box turned out to be the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani. Known as a controversial politician, his presence on the show made Ken Jeong leave the set.

Video of Ken Jeong leaving The Masked Singer set goes viral

When Jack in the Box was unmasked, none of the judges looked thrilled. Ken Jeong looked annoyed the entire time Rudy Giuliani was on stage, and Robin Thicke couldn’t hide his disappointment either.

Even the audience was not thrilled to see Giuliani on stage. Host Nick Cannon bluntly asked Giuliani:

“Mr. Giuliani, with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now, I think it surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer.”

In response, the politician replied:

“Me too! I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.”

After the unmasking, Giuliani was given the floor to perform without his mask on. As soon as he started singing, Jeong was heard saying, “I’m done,” after which he walked off the stage.

Apparently, Robin Thicke also walked off the set, but it was not shown on camera.

Giuliani was Donald Trump's attorney and found himself embroiled in controversy after asking a Republican prosecutor to hand over voting machines to the campaign. Reportedly, he was suspended for “demonstrably false and misleading statements” related to the election results.

Fans lauded Ken Jeong for his stand on The Masked Singer

Fans supported Ken Jeong’s decision to walk off the set of The Masked Singer. Take a look at their reactions to the entire situation:

Steve Baltin @SBaltin So people are upset with @kenjeong for walking off #TheMaskedSinger It's called INTEGRITY, something @FOXTV knows nothing about. Good for Ken! And f u Masked Singer, Fox for airing that crap and trying to make that criminal human. So people are upset with @kenjeong for walking off #TheMaskedSinger It's called INTEGRITY, something @FOXTV knows nothing about. Good for Ken! And f u Masked Singer, Fox for airing that crap and trying to make that criminal human.

I❤NY @NYStateOfMine @kenjeong is getting applauded for walking off after #TheMaskedSinger revealed the vile traitor Rudy Guiliani & rightly so. But know that @robinthicke did the same only it wasn't shown. Shame on @JennyMcCarthy and @NicoleScherzy for enabling this bullshit. 🖕🖕🖕 @kenjeong is getting applauded for walking off after #TheMaskedSinger revealed the vile traitor Rudy Guiliani & rightly so. But know that @robinthicke did the same only it wasn't shown. Shame on @JennyMcCarthy and @NicoleScherzy for enabling this bullshit. 🖕🖕🖕

Before the unmasking, the judges attempted to guess the celebrity who was donning the Jack in the Box costume. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said Joe Pesci, Ken Jeong’s guess was Elon Musk, Robin Thicke said Robert Duvall, and Nicole Scherzinger guessed Al Roker.

Interestingly, the official social media handles of The Masked Singer have not shared anything related to Jack in the Box after the unmasking.

Meanwhile, the participants who are safe during round 3 are Prince, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, and Queen Cobra. The next episode of The Masked Singer will air on Wednesday, April 27 on FOX at 8.00 pm ET.

