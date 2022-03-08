The Masked Singer Season 7: Costumes, judges and more about FOX series

FOX’s The Masked Singer is returning with its seventh season on March 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Ahead of the show’s release, the channel revealed its fresh batch of celebrities dressed as masked singers in gala costumes.

With the theme Good, Bad, and Cuddly, the identities of the singers will be revealed gradually in the upcoming episodes.

The spinoff of the Korean version of the show has been highly popular over the years for its challenging concept. It presents celebrities clubbed in groups and covered head-to-toe in extravagant costumes competing against each other.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

"Based on an international hit, with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity."

Everything you need to know about the teams in The Masked Singer season 7

15 singers are set to appear in the upcoming season. The show has divided five singers each into groups of three: Good, Bad and Cuddly.

Surprisingly, for the past three seasons, The Masked Singer has not saved space for any wildcard entry.

Below is a breakdown version of the singers appearing in the three respective teams:

Team Good

The singers masked in bright costumes are: Armadillo, Firefly, McTerrier, Prince, and Ringmaster.

Team Bad

Masked singers in the creative costumes are: Cyclops, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Queen Cobra, and Ram.

Team Cuddly

With outlandish costumes, the singers in this team are: Baby Mammoth, Lemur, Miss Teddy, Space Bunny, and Thingamabob.

Of course, there have been no revelations so far regarding the identities of the celebrities. Viewers will have to watch the episodes every Wednesday to find out.

Who are the judges on the show?

Judged by Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong along with Nick Cannon as the host, the guessing singing reality show has managed to keep the team intact for the last seven seasons.

Ultimately, three finalists from the three teams will make it to the finale to win the title and the grand cash prize.

