Who got unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's what happened in episode 6

The Masked Singer Season 6 brings yet another entertaining episode that led to the unmasking of a competitor. The show’s episode 6, titled Time Wrap, aired Wednesday on Fox, and it featured the performances by Group A: Skunk, Bull, Pepper, Hamster, and wildcard Jester.

[Spolier Alert] As the episode was coming to an end, it was time to reveal one of the competitors' identities. This time, it was the adorable Hamster who received the lowest score on The Masked Singer. While host Nick Cannon helped to unmask the celebrity contestant, the audience and judges cheered and eagerly waited to see the face behind the mask. Finally, the reveal happened, and the eliminated competitor was the famous actor and comedian Robert Michael 'Rob' Schneider.

During the guess round, judges speculated the person behind the mask could be Sean Astin, Marc Anthony, Gabriel Iglesias, or Martin Short. However, judge Jenny McCarthy’s final guess was Rob Schneider.

Speaking about his experience on The Masked Singer, Schneider said:

“I was backstage. I was so nervous, and I go, what am I this nervous about? I'm dressed as a hamster. You get into it. It is one of the best experiences I've ever had.”

Since the reveal, the Twitterati has had nothing but praise for Schneider and his performance.

Miss Kay @kvm949 @MaskedSingerFOX Deuce Bigalow! Love watching you @RobSchneider ! WTF people were hearing when they voted to keep Jester instead of you I don't understand. But it was so much fun watching you! Thanks for being Hamster. ❤ @MaskedSingerFOX Deuce Bigalow! Love watching you @RobSchneider ! WTF people were hearing when they voted to keep Jester instead of you I don't understand. But it was so much fun watching you! Thanks for being Hamster. ❤

Bdtoll1983 @bdtoll1983 @MaskedSingerFOX My favorite unmasking in masked singer history!! The SNL Legend Rob Snyder himself!!! @MaskedSingerFOX My favorite unmasking in masked singer history!! The SNL Legend Rob Snyder himself!!! https://t.co/H45gZbVXK9

Latest Infatuation @_exfoliant #HamsterMask @MaskedSingerFOX Rob sounded so good singing in Spanish. I was hoping he was going to hang in there a little longer. #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX Rob sounded so good singing in Spanish. I was hoping he was going to hang in there a little longer. #TheMaskedSinger #HamsterMask

Who is Rob Schneider?

Rob Schneider is a versatile personality who is an actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter. He is also a famous stand-up comic and a legend of NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The 57-year-old is well-known for his comic roles in multiple movies, including The Hot Chick, The Animal, and Deuce Bigalow franchise, among other 90 projects. He has also appeared in a TV Series, Real Rob, and has been posting several stand-up shows and podcasts on his website, www.robschneider.com.

About The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 6

The sixth episode of The Masked Singer Season 6 kickstarted with a disguised performer, Soft Serve, who turned out to be actor Leslie Jones. After singing The Little Light of Mine, Jones, as a guest judge, joined the judges' panel — Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

The first competitor on The Masked Singer to perform from Group A was Bull, who crooned Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love. After the performance, a throwback item was brought on stage that pointed toward the secret star’s identity.

While Bull’s item was an old Mac desktop computer, judges hypothesized the celebrity could be pop star Lil Nas X or actors Taye Diggs or Cheyenne Jackson.

The next performer was Pepper, who sang Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left to Cry, and her throwback item was an iPod. The panel speculated she could be Ellie Goulding, Pink, or Idina Menzel.

Skunk ruled the stage as the third participant with Teena Marie's song Square Bizz, and the next performer was the Hamster.

Lastly, wildcard celebrity contestant Jester came up on stage and crooned Alice Cooper’s School’s Out.

After a fun-filled Episode 6, fans can't wait for the upcoming episodes and new insane reveals on The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs every Wednesday at 8.00 PM on FOX.

