Who was eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' season 7 episode 7?

The Masked Singer season 7 featured five new participants in episode 7 and one of them was eliminated on Wednesday.

Round 3 began this week with new participants giving mind-blowing performances donning interesting costumes. They were divided into three teams:

Team Good consisted of Prince and Space Bunny, Team Bad included Queen Cobra and Jack in the Box, and Team Cuddly has Baby Mammoth. After all five performed, one of them had to pack their bags for good.

Who was eliminated?

Host Nick Cannon announced at the end of the show that the participant who received the lowest vote from the audience was Jack in the Box.

He sang Bad to the Bone by Joe Thorogood & the Destroyers. While his voice was not impressive compared to other participants, his costume was also confusing. It seemed like some bird popping out of a box.

When eliminated, Jack in the Box had to reveal his identity. Nobody could have guessed that it was Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City. He served as the 107th mayor from 1994 to 2001. Upon his exit, he said he participated for his granddaughter and was a fan of the FOX show.

Meanwhile, The Masked Singer fans shared their reactions and opinions about Giuliani being Jack in the Box. They were not impressed with the unmasking:

Kelly @SalmonBushes #maskedsinger @kenjeong tweeted about every contestant tonight except Jack in the box. Loving the shade #TheMaskedSinger @kenjeong tweeted about every contestant tonight except Jack in the box. Loving the shade #TheMaskedSinger #maskedsinger

E @SilverEulalia It was just unbearable watching the reveal of Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box. Robin Thicke and Dr. Ken's disappointment spoke volumes. #TheMaskedSinger It was just unbearable watching the reveal of Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box. Robin Thicke and Dr. Ken's disappointment spoke volumes. #TheMaskedSinger

Michelle Langston @chellelang44 Ken the whole time once he found out who was in the Jack in the box mask. #TheMaskedSinger Ken the whole time once he found out who was in the Jack in the box mask. #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/Q00pbvmw1S

Joseph Neil Smalley @joetalksstuff Robin and Ken walk off in protest after learning that Jack in the Box is Rudy Giuliani. It's because of all the controversy that Rudy is dealing with. Who the hell expected Rudy to be on the show? I'm at a loss for words on this one. #TheMaskedSinger Robin and Ken walk off in protest after learning that Jack in the Box is Rudy Giuliani. It's because of all the controversy that Rudy is dealing with. Who the hell expected Rudy to be on the show? I'm at a loss for words on this one. #TheMaskedSinger

Paul Bacon @PaulBacon30

It’s former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani!!!

He was ⁦ Guess who’s the doll in the Jack-in-the-Box?It’s former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani!!!He was ⁦ @TIME ⁩ Magazine’s 2001 Person of the Year because he was NYC Mayor during 9/11. #TheMaskedSinger Guess who’s the doll in the Jack-in-the-Box?It’s former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani!!!He was ⁦@TIME⁩ Magazine’s 2001 Person of the Year because he was NYC Mayor during 9/11. #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/pYzuP4bYdM

Joseph Neil Smalley @joetalksstuff First one to take it off in round three is Jack in the Box. No one got it right. Here's the shocker: It's Rudy Giuliani. I hope Jack, the Jack in the Box guy, is not watching. #TheMaskedSinger First one to take it off in round three is Jack in the Box. No one got it right. Here's the shocker: It's Rudy Giuliani. I hope Jack, the Jack in the Box guy, is not watching. #TheMaskedSinger

James Jameson @TwiceJames

Ken, deadpan: “No, that’s not Robert Duvall.”



#themaskedsinger Jack in the Box gets revealed as Giuliani:Ken, deadpan: “No, that’s not Robert Duvall.” Jack in the Box gets revealed as Giuliani:Ken, deadpan: “No, that’s not Robert Duvall.”#themaskedsinger

What were the guesses of The Masked Singer panelists?

After Jack in the Box’s performance, a clue-filled “commercial” was played. In it, the participant said:

"Hey, folks! Old Jack in the Box here. Feeling romantic? Feeling impulsive? Great! Me too! At my lovebirds drive-thru wedding chapel, you can have your wedding on wheels. Even though I’m a baddie, I love love. I just love officiating weddings.”

He continued:

“Heck, I’ve done it over 200 times! At lovebirds, we welcome all partners, even goodies and cuddlies. Run down for our prime package. Two weddings for the price of one. Now accepting crypto and Paypal. The party never stops with Jack in the Box!”

The visual clues of The Masked Singer contestant were a judge’s gavel, a book with all four seasons listed, red roses, two candy wedding rings, Irish football, a spaceship and a red wagon reading “Just Married.”

According to the panelists, Jack in the Box was:

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg: Joe Pesci

Ken Jeong: Elon Musk

Robin Thicke: Robert Duvall

Nicole Scherzinger: Al Roker

Interestingly, none of their guesses were right and they were left in shock when Jack in the Box was unmasked.

Meanwhile, Baby Mammoth, Queen Cobra, Space Bunny, and Prince earned their safe spot for next week. The Masked Singer airs a new episode Wednesday on FOX at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

