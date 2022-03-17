The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 2: Who was eliminated and how?

The Masked Singer Season 7 returned for its second episode with guest panelist Eric Stonestreet and another set of talented artists. In Episode 2 of the show, the same singers from last week's premiere, including Thingamabob, Cyclops, Firefly, and Ram, all hit the stage for the second time with some fun-filled performances.

The two least voted performers, Ram and Firefly, engaged in a duel, with the former being voted out. At the mask reveal, viewers and the judges were in for a pleasant surprise as it turned out to be Emmy award-winning sportscaster Joe Buck.

A sneak peek of The Masked Singer assured viewers of a "bombshell" episode. The show did justice to the term with some amazing performances by the contestants. The teams for this season were divided into three: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Details on The Masked Singer contestant Joe Buck's elimination

Viewers of the show mostly expected Ram to be in the bottom two. What surprised them the most was Firefly being the other contestant who was the least voted, who also seemed to storm off stage in anger and disappointment.

While Ram sang a fun but unpolished cover of John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads, Firefly gave stiff competition by performing a rendition of Ariana Grande's God Is a Woman that sealed the former's fate.

Before getting unmasked on The Masked Singer, the show's judges, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Eric Stonestreet, made their final guesses. The suggestions included Kelly Slater, Jason Biggs, and Jason Sudeikis.

However, it was Stonestreet who wound up guessing it correctly. He had initially thought that it was his former Modern Family co-star, Ty Burrell, while Ram performed earlier, but when he had the time to think it over, he changed his mind to guess Buck.

On asking Joe Buck why he chose to come on The Masked Singer, he said:

"You know, honestly, 11 years ago, I had a paralyzed vocal cord. So to come out here 11 years later and kinda throw my nerves to the wind, and sing in front of this great audience, I was like, 'Hey, you know, why not? Let's give it a shot.'"

Buck then ended his journey with an unmasked encore of his earlier performance in the competition, singing Foo Fighters' Learn to Fly.

Other great performances on The Masked Singer included Firefly's P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) by Michael Jackson. Cyclops delivered a wonderful performance of Suspicious Minds by Elvis Presley. Thingamabob closed the show for the night with an impressive rendition of Ed Sheeran's Perfect.

Edited by R. Elahi