When will The Masked Singer season 7 episode 2 air? Release date, sneak peek, and more about the FOX series

In episode 1 of The Masked Singer season 7, fans were introduced to the first set of contestants: Thingamabob, McTerrier, Cyclops, Firefly, and Ram. The premiere was full of unexpected moments, from Firefly choking during the song and having to be moved off stage after the health scare, to McTerrier's mask falling off during the performance.

While Firefly returned to the stage to give an impressive performance, McTerrier was the first contestant to be eliminated, and was revealed to be pastry chef Duff Goldman.

A sneak peak released by The Masked Singer on March 11, 2022, depicted a "bombshell moment" taking place in the second episode, and fans have guessed it to be former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Details on The Masked Singer season 7, episode 2

Episode 2 of the show will air on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8.00 pm EST live on Fox's official website. If viewers do not have access to cable, several streaming service providers, like YouTube TV, Tubi, Hulu+ Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV, also offer the Fox channel.

A sneak peak of The Masked Singer showed the return of last week's contestants and an appearance from guest panelist Eric Stonestreet, who boldly announced he knows one of the performers. The scene then shifted to the narrator saying,

"Be there for the bombshell moment no one saw coming."

The video then revealed judge Ken looking disappointed, with host Nick Cannon slowly walking off the stage. However, judge Jenny McCarthy stayed put and announced,

"They just walked off the stage."

After the premiere, many fans were confused as they expected the former mayor to make his presence on the show. While filming the first episode, news broke that Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be hiding behind one of the costumes.

Fans were angry at Fox for having put such a controversial figure on the show and threatened to boycott the season if the former mayor was to ever appear. After the premiere episode, when he did not make an appearance, fans assumed that the backlash had caused Fox to cut Rudy off from the show.

However, there may still be a chance of the former mayor appearing in the coming few episodes, if not in the next. The producers confirmed that the show doesn't necessarily air episodes in the same order they were filmed in.

The Masked Singer season 7 premiere saw many talented singers perform on stage to impress the judges. The competition, inspired by the 2015 South Korean show King of Mask Singer, features three teams this season: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

