Who was eliminated on The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 1? Fans react as contestant exits after mask falls off

The The Masked Singer Season 7 premiere saw a set of talented singers perform on stage to impress the judges. This season features three teams: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Food Network star and famed baker Duff Goldman was the first celebrity to be revealed, as McTerrier, on this season of The Masked Singer. The contestant's mask fell off while performing, which led to a bit of chaos on stage.

Fans were surprised at the revelation as they did not see it coming. One fan tweeted:

Kathy @KathyLynn904 Wow! I did not get McTerrier at ALL #TheMaskedSinger Wow! I did not get McTerrier at ALL #TheMaskedSinger

The first episode introduced viewers to the first five contestants of the season: Ram, Cyclops, Thingamabob, Firefly and McTerrier. Titled, "Masks Back - The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly – Round 1,” we saw McTerrier be the first to be eliminated.

Fans react on Duff Goldman's exit as McTerrier on The Masked Singer

Fans were surprised by The Masked Singer contestant Duff Goldman's revelation and subsequent exit after suffering a minor costume malfunction on stage. They took to social media to express their feelings.

Phoenix Rising @horne1231 Our fam watches #themaskedsinger together & my fav on there is @kenjeong his kindness always touches me & seeing him jump up to help Firefly did not surprise me a bit. Though I hated to see McTerrier get cut first we were so thrilled & surprised to see @duffgoldman Our fam watches #themaskedsinger together & my fav on there is @kenjeong his kindness always touches me & seeing him jump up to help Firefly did not surprise me a bit. Though I hated to see McTerrier get cut first we were so thrilled & surprised to see @duffgoldman! 💙

McTerrier gets eliminated, suffers a costume malfunction in The Masked Singer premiere

Disguised as a Scottish terrier nicknamed “McTerrier," the contestant performed his rendition of Loverboy's Working for the Weekend. While performing, he fell and kept bumping into things before eventually stumbling over the edge of the stage as his costume's head fell off.

The contestant was quick on his paws and turned around to cover his face, as the panelists did the same. McTerrier, unfortunately, was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show, and was revealed to be Duff Goldman.

In an interview with Variety, Goldman spoke about the mishap and said:

“I was like, ‘what do I do?’ And then one of the producers was like, ‘turn around!’ So I turned around and crouched down and a bunch of people came out and got me. They brought me backstage and were able to put my head back on.”

The Masked Singer contestant also confessed that the costume was difficult to manage, and that he could barely see anything on stage which might have led to the mishap.

He added:

“I sang the whole song and right at the end I have this big howl that I do. And I felt no stage under my foot. You can’t see, you are blind in that costume. And I didn’t realize I was that close to the edge of the stage. And so when I felt my foot over the edge, I jumped back. And in jostling it too much, my head came off.”

Later in the episode, Firefly had a medical issue on stage and had to stop in the middle of performing Ain't Nobody by Chaka Khan. Fortunately, the contestant recovered and was later able to finish her song to close out the episode.

The Masked Singer Season 7 premiere also featured renditions of Thingamabob's Wanted Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi, Cyclops' My Sacrifice by Creed, and Ram's I Want You to Want Me by Cheap Trick.

