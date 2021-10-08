Why is Bobby Flay leaving Food Network? Contract dispute ends 27-year association

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has reportedly decided to part ways with Food Network after a 27-year association with the cable channel due to contractual disputes.

According to Variety, the restaurateur and the network have long been working on different negotiations for a new contract. However, the contract could not be renewed as the latter ended the negotiations.

The culinary expert recently signed an exclusive three-year contract with the channel. The pact is scheduled to expire by the end of 2021, following which Bobby Flay will no longer be associated with the Food Network.

Sources close to the channel told the outlet that the involved parties could not move ahead with the contract due to financial differences. The chef’s WME representatives did not comment on the situation due to the policy restricting them from commenting during active negotiations.

A look into Bobby Flay’s career highlights as he leaves Food Network

Bobby Flay is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and reality TV personality. He rose to fame after joining the Food Network in 1994 and went on to become the face of the cable channel.

He has hosted several TV shows and specials like Grillin’ and Chillin’, Beat Bobby Flay, Brunch at Bobby’s, and The Flay List, among others. He has also appeared on Food Network’s culinary game shows like Chopped, Iron Chef America, The Next Food Network Star, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and Worst Cooks in America.

The superstar chef catapulted to fame with his longtime contribution to television and earned significant success in the restaurant business. He established several restaurants across multiple locations in America, including Las Vegas, New York, and Atlantic City.

His signature Bobby’s Burger Palace restaurant has outlets in 19 locations across 11 states. He also penned several cookbooks throughout his career, including bestsellers like Bobby Flay’s Bold American Food, Bobby Flay’s Throwdown! and Bobby Flay’s Grilling For Life, among others.

The 56-year-old has acquired a significant fortune with his successful career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an approximate net worth of $60 million. The majority of his earnings came from his association with Food Network as well as his own business ventures.

Bobby Flay earned the title of Rising Star Chef of the Year from the James Beard Foundation. He was inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame in 2015. That same year, he also became the first TV chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The chef’s sudden departure from the Food Network left his fans and the culinary industry in shock. It remains to be seen if the chef will issue an official statement regarding the situation in the days to come.

