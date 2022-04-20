What time will The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 7 air? Plot, 5 new participants, air date and more

The upcoming episode of The Masked Singer Season 7 is all set to air on FOX this Wednesday.

The competition series centers around celebrity singers in costumes, whose identities are revealed only after they are eliminated. Multiple clues and hints are shared during the show and on the official social media pages of the show to help the audience and judges guess the celebrities.

A new group of five participants will be introduced in the new episode. They will be divided into three teams — Team Good, Team Bad, and Team Cuddly.

When will The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 7 air?

The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 7 will air on Wednesday, April 20 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on FOX. Those who don’t have the channel can opt to watch it on different streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

New episode marks the beginning of the final round

The Masked Singer Season 7 consists of three rounds in total. The first two rounds have got their finalists already, and the third round will now begin this Wednesday. Titled Don't Mask, Don't Tell - The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly - Round 3, the official synopsis of Episode 7 reads:

“A brand-new group of five singers is introduced in the third and final round of the season. Characters from Team Good, Team Bad and Team Cuddly take the stage for the first time and one will be unmasked.”

It further states,

“The Season Seven contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars and two World Records. Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Round Three begins.”

The five new participants of The Masked Singer will be divided into three groups.

Team Good: Prince, Space Bunny

Team Bad: Jack in the Box, Queen Cobra

Team Cuddly: Baby Mammoth

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show has a formidable panel of judges featuring Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.

Who are the first two rounds' winners?

The participant who earned a safe spot after a brilliant performance in the finale of Round 1 of The Masked Singer Season 7 was Firefly. Contestants who were eliminated in the first three weeks included McTerrier (Pastry chef Duff Goldman), Ram (Sportscaster Joe Buck), Cyclops (Actor Jorge Garcia), and Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata).

The winner of Round 2 was Ringmaster, who will join Firefly in the finale. Lemur (model Christie Brinkley), Hydra (magicians Penn & Teller), Armadillo (TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter aka Duane Chapman), and Miss Teddy (singer Jennifer Holliday) were eliminated during this round.

The upcoming three episodes will cover the third and final round. One or two contestants will be eliminated every week, giving fans their third finalist.

Season 7 of The Masked Singer airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on FOX.

