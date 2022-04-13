What time will The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 6 air? Release date, guest judge, double eliminations and more explored

After some electrifying performances and a shocking revelation last week, The Masked Singer is back with a brand new episode. The Masked Singer is a suspense-filled reality competition where the true identities of singers are only revealed when the performer is eliminated.

Season 7 Episode 6 of The Masked Singer, titled The Double Mask Off -- Round 2 Finals, will air on Wednesday, April 13 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Fox TV. Viewers can also watch the show on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

The show is judged by Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. This week, Leslie Jordan will join in as the third and final guest panelist for the season to judge the contestants on the show. The 66 year old legendary actor, writer, and singer also appeared as a guest judge panelist last season in week 5 when he performed the song This Little Light of Mine.

What can viewers expect from The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 6?

With just two more spots left in the finale, viewers can't keep calm to see who will win the show. Group B's two performers, Hydra and Lemur, are already out of the competition. Lemur has been revealed to be supermodel Christie Brinkley and Hydra as the famous magician duo Penn and Teller.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 6 of the show will feature the three remaining contestants from Group B, Team Good's Armadillo and Ringmaster and Team Cuddly's Miss Teddy, performing against each other for a spot in the finale. Two performers will be eliminated from the show in Episode 8 of the season. The remaining one will qualify for the finale.

The episode's official synopsis reads,

The three remaining singers from round two compete for their spot in the finale; guest panellist Leslie Jordan.

In the promo of the show, fans can see Nicole saying the following to one of the performers:

"You are the moment."

Ken seems to be dissatisfied with someone's performance or with the elimination results as he can be heard saying the following:

"This might be the biggest upset in Masked Singer history."

The promo also shows Nicole wiping tears from her eyes as she gets emotional while listening to a performance.

Jenny took it far by making a big promise to the fans about a certain contestant:

"If you don't win, I am coming back with a shaved head next season."

The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 6: Hints about Group B's competing performers

Armadillo's mega clue last week was a motorbike which he referred to as being his "Wild Hog". He gave a very big clue about his identity himself when he said:

"That's what I do for a living. I kick butt."

Many fans guessed that the performer was Dog the Bounty Hunter and that the bike was a reference to his time in the motorcycle gang 'The Devil's Disciples'.

Ringmaster's mega clue was a guitar and she gave fans of The Masked Singer a chance to guess her identity correctly by saying:

"You should know that I'm a 90s chick, but I've been songwriting for as long as I remember."

Fans were disputed about the Ringmaster's identity.

Miss Teddy's mega hint was a napkin that hinted that she had won a Grammy. She hinted that it was one of the biggest moments of her life.

Many fans believed that Miss Teddy's true identity was four-time Grammy award winner Jennifer Holliday.

Fans will be able to watch Season 7 Episode 6 of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, April 13 at 8.00 PM ET/PT on Fox TV.

Edited by Somava Das