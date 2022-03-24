Robin Thicke net worth: The Masked Singer judge's fortune explored as fiancée April Love Geary says she is not signing a prenup

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke are getting married soon. However, in an Instagram Q/A session, April has revealed that she won't sign a pre-nuptial agreement before their wedding.

While Geary was addressing her followers’ assumptions in her Instagram stories, a fan asked her if Thicke wanted a prenup before marriage. She replied:

"I don't know, but I'm not signing one."

She explained her decision by saying:

“He’s not marrying anyone else after me. How do you go from, like the baddest b***h on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash.”

Robin Thicke’s net worth explored

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Robin Thicke’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. He has earned a lot from his career in the music industry.

The son of Canadian actor Alan Thicke, he has collaborated with several artists like Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, Flo Rida, Kid Cudi, and more.

He initially gained recognition after the release of his single Blurred Lines in 2013. Following the release of Blurred Lines, the estate of Marvin Gaye sued Thicke and his co-writer and producer Pharrell Williams for copyright infringement, reporting similarities with the 1977 song Got to Give It Up.

Court filings stated that Blurred Lines earned a profit of around $16,675,690. Of that mentioned amount, $5,658,214 was paid to Robin, $5,153,457 to Pharrell, and $704,774 to rapper T.I. The remaining amount was split between three record companies.

As a result of the lawsuit, a judge ordered Robin and Pharrell to pay a fine of $7 million in 2015. The final amount was then reduced to $5 million.

Robin Thicke is a famous singer, songwriter and record producer (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Thicke’s father Alan purchased a home in the Bird Streets area in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles for $910,000 in 1990. Following his marriage to Paula Patton, he transferred the property to his son in 2005.

The pair listed the house for sale for under $3 million in 2014 and later sold it for $4.9 million. Robin then purchased a 1.7-acre home in Malibu, California for $2.4 million in March 2015.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's relationship timeline

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary first met at a party in 2014. They made their first public appearance together in 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Mia Love, on February 22, 2018. April announced in August 2018 that they were expecting their second child and got engaged on Christmas Eve the same year.

The pair welcomed their second child, daughter Lola Alain, on February 26, 2019. They announced their third pregnancy in October 2020 and then welcomed their third child, Luca Patrick, on December 11, 2020.

