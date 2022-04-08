Who was Hydra from The Masked Singer? All about episode 5 performances and more

Episode 5 of The Masked Singer showed the 4 remaining contestants of Group B fighting for a spot in the finale. Armadillo and Ringmaster of Team Good, Hydra of Team Bad, and Miss Teddy of Team Cuddly gave their best to impress the judges. Unfortunately, Hydra was eventually eliminated from the show.

After being eliminated, Hydra was revealed to be Penn and Teller, a world famous magician duo.

Hydra the three-faced dragon from The Masked Singer is a duo of world-class comedians

As it turns out, the face behind Hydra belongs to the world famous duo, Penn and Teller. Speaking about their stint on the show, Penn said:

"We gave Teller most of the singing so you wouldn't recognize his voice as much."

American magicians and entertainers, they have been performing together since the 1970s. The Hollywood Walk of Famers, though famous for mixing magic with comedy, are actually quite introverted in real life and hardly make appearances outside of their shows.

The duo has been performing on stages and on television shows such as Penn & Teller: Fool Us and currently perform in Las Vegas at The Rio. They have the longest running record of performing at the same hotel in Las Vegas.

Who got it right?

Hydra was the first three-faced costume the audience had seen on stage. Given the character's multiple voices, people did doubt that their was more than one contestant under the mask.

Judge Nicole Byer guessed the characters right after Hydra's duel performance. However, she was wrong about her guess after Hydra's individual performance, which was the Lonely Island comedy team.

Jenny McCarthy, after seeing the mega hint of cards, said "they're comedians" but wrongly guessed Bert and Ernie. Robin Thicke guessed that the Team Bad member were actually the duo Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the co-creators of South Park.

Thicke and McCarthy did not change their guess after the duel performance. Ken Jeong guessed the character to be Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis, an actor who starred in The LEGO Batman Movie. First-time judge Nicole Scherzinger guessed Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

While some fans guessed it right, others were shocked to learn that Hydra was the magician duo Penn and Teller.

Ari 💖 @IM5sosMusic Dang I really thought Hydra was Steve Martin and Martin Short!! And possibly Chevy Chase #themaskedsinger Dang I really thought Hydra was Steve Martin and Martin Short!! And possibly Chevy Chase #themaskedsinger https://t.co/A2TCWoB5AF

Stephanie Werner @Stephan63009297 #TheMaskedSinger omg Penn and Teller were #Hydra ? Never would guess. I thought I did hear penns voice tough #TheMaskedSinger omg Penn and Teller were #Hydra ? Never would guess. I thought I did hear penns voice tough 😮👏

Marley C. Linkous @rukakikuchi I cannot believe I guessed that right at the last minute! Yoooooo it clicked with me just before they got eliminated that Penn and Teller were the Hydra!I cannot believe I guessed that right at the last minute! #TheMaskedSinger Yoooooo it clicked with me just before they got eliminated that Penn and Teller were the Hydra! 😲 I cannot believe I guessed that right at the last minute! #TheMaskedSinger

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey I could have swore Penn was already on #TheMaskedSinger ?????? So I didnt think it was Penn and Teller.... I could have swore Penn was already on #TheMaskedSinger ?????? So I didnt think it was Penn and Teller....

Performances on The Masked Singer episode 5

The first performance was made Ringmaster, who performed Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass. She captivated the audience with her sweet voice and received a standing ovation from the judges of The Masked Singer.

She revealed her mega clue to be a guitar and said:

"You should know that I'm a 90s chick, but I've been songwriting for as long as I remember."

The second performer of the evening was Armadillo, who received positive response from the audience and the judges as he sang the song I Fought the Law by The Bobby Fuller Four.

Hydra from Team Bad was the third singer in episode 5 of The Masked Singer. The performer sang the song Sharp Dressed Man by ZZ Top with two different voices. His mega clue was a deck of show cards.

The last performer was Miss Teddy of Team Cuddly singing Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me. Judges loved her “electrifying” performance. Her mega clue was a napkin that hinted that she has won a Grammy.

Armadillo and Hydra received the lowest number of votes for their performances, so they faced each other in a duel. It was Team Good vs Team Bad at the end. Armadillo performed Walking The Dog by Rufus Thomas while Hydra sang Two Princes by Spin Doctors. Judges said that both the performances were very good.

Unfotunately, Hydra got the least amount of votes in the duel round of The Masked Singer and was eliminated.

