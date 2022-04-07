“Dog the Bounty Hunter”: The Masked Singer fans guess the celebrity behind Armadillo’s costume

The Masked Singer Season 5 aired its fifth episode titled Masking for a Duel-Round 2 on April 6.

The reality series has both "good" and "bad" characters. Armadillo appeared in the "good" category and delivered a power-packed performance on stage while wearing a heavy costume. The masked singer sang I Fought the Law by The Clash, leaving the audience grooving.

While performing, the celebrity lost balance and tripped, but they quickly regained their footing. Although it appeared to be a real fall, the star claimed that it was done on purpose.

What do fans have to say about Armadillo?

Viewers enjoyed the celebrity’s performance. When it came down to guessing the star, most fans went with Dog the Bounty Hunter. The latter is an American TV personality whose real name is Duane Chapman.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Why did fans think The Masked Singer was Dog The Bounty Hunter?

The official social media handles of The Masked Singer released a clue before the episode aired. The clip showed large containers in the desert, and inside the container was a treasure box. However, the final clue made fans believe the artist was Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The final clue was announced on stage after Armadillo’s performance ended. It was a motorbike that made viewers think of Duane Chapman's iconic style.

However, the judges made different guesses. Nicole Byer guessed Jay Leno, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said Garry Busey, and the last guess was William H. Macy.

Meanwhile, Armadillo performed in Episode 5 along with Miss Teddy, Ring Master, and Hydra. After their performance, the live audience voted to save Ring Master and Miss Teddy.

This meant Armadillo and Hydra were up for a duel. The former sang Walking The Dog by Rufus Thomas and Hydra crooned Two Princes by Two Doctors. In the end, Armadillo won, and Hydra was eliminated from the show.

The official synopsis of Episode 5 reads:

“As round two continues, the remaining four singers in their group battle for their second performances; find out who will move on to the team finals from Team Good, Team Bad, and Team Cuddly.”

Hosted by Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer’s judges panel in the latest episode consisted of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Nicole Byer, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy. Every Wednesday, a new episode airs on FOX at 8.00 pm ET. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for streaming services such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

