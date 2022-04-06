What time will The Masked Singer season 7 episode 5 air? Release date, plot and more about Fox’s competition series

After an exciting episode 4 of The Masked Singer, fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode to find out who will be in the final round. The upcoming episode is expected to air on April 6, 2022.

The Masked Singer has quickly become one of the most popular reality TV competitions in the world. It first aired on 2 January 2019 and soon became a fan favorite show because of its unique concept, theme and contestants. Celebrities perform on the stage in disguise, and they are judged by a group of celebrity judges.

The appeal of the show lies in the fact that the identities of the participants are not revealed until their elimination. This allows fans to engage in active speculation and they love the suspense.

The Masked Singer season 7 episode 5 release date,plot and more explored

Episode 5 of The Masked Singer, 'Masking for a Duel - Round 2,' is to air on Fox TV on April 6, 2022, at 8:00 ET.

The synopsis of episode 5 states:

“As round two continues the remaining four singers in their group battle for their second performances; find out who will move on to the team finals from Team Good, Team Bad, and Team Cuddly.”

The show features some incredible performances from the contestants in episode 4. Team Cuddly’s Miss Teddy crooned to Tell It to My Heart by Taylor Dayne, Hydra from Team Bad performed Hey, Soul Sister by Train, and Team Good’s Ringmaster sang The Climb by Miley Cyrus. Armadillo from Team Good also impressed the judges with his rendition of Secret Agent Man by Johnny Rivers.

However, Team Cuddly’s Lemur could not impress the panelists with his version of I Feel the Earth Move by Carole King and was sent home. She was revealed to be Christie Brinkley, a model, actress, and entrepreneur who gained worldwide fame with her appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues in the late 1970s.

In every episode, four to six opponents are given 90-seconds to sing anonymously in the outfit. Hints to their individualities are presented in front of the judges and the audience in the form of a clue package, based on which they have to guess the person behind the mask. Nick Cannon is currently hosting the singing competition with Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy as the judges.

The Masked Singer is set to air its new episode on Wednesday, April 6 at 8.00 PM EST on Fox TV. The show can also be watched on YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Tubi and Hulu+ Live TV.

