"It better be Jonas Brothers": Guess work begins as The Masked Singer unveils Hydra mask with 3 heads

The reality singing show, The Masked Singer, surprised its fans by revealing one of the coolest costumes - a three-headed monster costume - on social media platforms.

Moments after this revelation, fans could not hold their excitement and started a guessing game of who could be behind the mask and which team would it join.

All About the Hydra mask in The Masked Singer

The season 7 of The Masked Singer, with theme “The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly”, is slated to premiere next week, but the variations in the costume have already created a lot of interest among fans.

Influenced by Greek Mythology, Hydra is the first costume with three heads and three legs. A purple and green colored head with three different sets of colored eyes, scaly skin and horns have definitely left the viewers excited.

They had even started guessing which team Hydra will most likely join and who will probably be in those gigantic costumes, which can easily fit more than one person.

While some viewers speculated that Hydra would be on Team Bad, some hoped to see the famous Jonas brothers behind the mask.

One fan, @BalcazarJillian, tweeted:

"Wow And I thought The Ringmaster For Season 7, This Season Of @MaskedSingerFOX coming up was freaking me out But apparently I was wrong. Because This Is freaking me out even more, It's probably more Then one celebrity Instead The mask, Maybe The @jonasbrothers??? 😱"

However, putting the speculations to rest, it has been reported that Hydra will join Team Bad. A few other costumes in that group are Ram, Queen Cobra, Cyclops, and Jack in the Box. While, Team Good has Prince, Ringmaster, McTerrier, and Firefly costumes. Team Cuddly, on the other hand, consists of Space Bunny, Lemur, Thingamabob, and Baby Mammoth.

It is not the first time that the show has some mesmerizing costume. In season 5, The Masked Singer had the costume of Russian Dolls with singing brothers Hanson behind the mask. Even in season 6, the Beach Ball costume had mother- daughter duo reality stars, Mama June and Honey Boo Boo, in the costume.

The Masked Singer premieres its seventh season on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Edited by Gunjan