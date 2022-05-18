Who is Firefly from The Masked Singer? Fans think Teyana Taylor is the celebrity behind the costume

The Masked Singer Season 7 is set to air its exciting finale on Wednesday, May 18, on FOX at 8.00 PM ET.

The three finalists are Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince. A new clue has been given to the viewers with each appearance of the finalists, and fans have shared their guesses on social media throughout the season.

Team Good’s Firefly was the first contestant to earn a spot in the finale by beating four fellow contenders — Thingamabob (Jordan Mailata), McTerrier (Duff Goldman), Cyclops (Jorge Garcia), and Ram (Joe Buck). Since the beginning, many fans have said that the celebrity behind Firefly’s costume is Teyana Taylor.

What have The Masked Singer fans predicted?

Fans have been guessing the celebrity name behind Firefly’s mask for a while now. Some think that she is Alicia Keys, while a few guess that she is Avril Lavigne. However, after last week’s episode, majority of fans predicted Teyana Taylor to be the face behind the mask.

Take a look at fans’ predictions.

DonFergioni @DonFergioni



#TheMaskedSinger Teyana Taylor is the firefly 🪰 Teyana Taylor is the firefly 🪰💡#TheMaskedSinger

Hi(gH) @MzDavis7o2 her voice is everything I’ve watched two episodes of #themaskedsinger and Firefly is Teyana Taylor…her voice is everything I’ve watched two episodes of #themaskedsinger and Firefly is Teyana Taylor… 😍😍 her voice is everything

Cindy H @MzCindy81

#TheMaskedSinger Firefly is really good! When she first sang, I thought it was Monica. That quickly changed. You can definitely tell that it is Teyana Taylor. Firefly is really good! When she first sang, I thought it was Monica. That quickly changed. You can definitely tell that it is Teyana Taylor. #TheMaskedSinger

Juanitta Jefferson @JuanittaJeffer1

My guess is the lovely Teyana Taylor #TheMaskedSinger okay so "Firefly"My guess is the lovely Teyana Taylor #TheMaskedSinger okay so "Firefly"My guess is the lovely Teyana Taylor

issarican @Kenn___E Im 100% certain Firefly on #TheMaskedSinger is Teyana Taylor ! Im 100% certain Firefly on #TheMaskedSinger is Teyana Taylor !

Dina @MsDnatural #themaskedsinger Teyana Taylor is Firefly! I recognized the voice and the clues confirmed it! #themaskedsinger Teyana Taylor is Firefly! I recognized the voice and the clues confirmed it!

Clues hint at Teyana Taylor

The clues for Firefly have been strongly indicating that the celebrity behind the mask is Teyana Taylor. So far, we have the following sentence clues:

1) I’ve always been a shining star. I’m not just fire, I’m fly!

2) Nothing’s worse than running on empty with my “busy” schedule.

3) I’ve been performing all my life and it feels amazing every time I step on stage.

Object clues included a scissor, a fire alarm, a dynamite with “TNT” written on it, and the Statue of Liberty. The Mega Clue stated:

“Pharrell is one of the major keys of my career.”

We also received a few other hints like an Apollo Theater program booklet, a picture of director Tyler Perry, a framed photo of Kanye West, a measuring tape and a red dress.

Here’s how the hints relate to Taylor.

Teyana Taylor is a singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer, actress and director. She is also a model, which justifies the measuring tape and the red dress. Firefly’s mega clue can be directly related to Taylor’s major break in the music industry. In 2005, Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment signed Taylor for a record deal. She then moved to Kanye West’s GOOD Music in 2012.

The State of Liberty and Apollo Theater program booklet might indicate that Firefly hails from New York City. The Apollo Theater is said to be a landmark in Harlem, which is Taylor’s birth place.

While most of the hints indicate that Firefly might be Teyana Taylor, the truth will be revealed on Wednesday, May 18 in The Masked Singer Season 7 finale.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show will be graced by the usual four mentors — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Masked Singer is a singing competition series where celebrities perform wearing character costumes. Their identity is revealed at the time of their elimination. The latest season of The Masked Singer began on March 9 and the finale will air on Wednesday, May 18 at 8.00 PM ET on FOX.

