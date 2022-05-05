“I’m sad to see the Queen Cobras go”: The Masked Singer fans wanted to see the Queen Cobras in the finale

Episode 9 of The Masked Singer Season 7 saw Team Bad’s Queen Cobras being eliminated from the FOX show, leaving fans heartbroken.

The Queen Cobras appeared in round 3 of this season, alongside Team Good’s Prince, Team Bad’s Jack In The Box, and Team Cuddly’s Baby Mammoth and Space Bunny. During their first performance, the Queen Cobras hinted that they were a band of cobras and not one person.

Fans immediately began guessing the singers behind the mask, and many thought of En Vogue. Interestingly enough, they were right!

Fans are saddened as the Queen Cobras get eliminated

In the previous episode, it was clear that the Queen Cobras were a band of three, and fans correctly guessed that they were En Vogue.

For those unaware, En Vogue was an R&B band that consisted of singers Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis, and Maxine Jones. Robinson left the group in 1997, so The Masked Singer invited the remaining members.

Viewers thought the Queen Cobras would make it to the finale with their power-packed performances. Fans were heartbroken to see them eliminated. Here's how they reacted:

miranda ✿ @introvert_412 #TheMaskedSinger I’m sad to see the Queen Cobras go, but @EnVogueMusic was amazing. I should start listening to their music. I’m sad to see the Queen Cobras go, but @EnVogueMusic was amazing. I should start listening to their music. ☺️ #TheMaskedSinger

RachaeL @FriendLyGirL420 #themaskedsinger @EnVogueMusic they still look good & can definitely Sang I love them sad to see them go @MaskedSingerFOX @EnVogueMusic they still look good & can definitely Sang I love them sad to see them go @MaskedSingerFOX #themaskedsinger 🐍🐍🐍

Xy 🧑‍🚀🐢❤️ @Turtlehayesfan1



But can I see two for two?! Think I know who it is! Awwww #QueenCobrasMask ! So sad to see you go! 🥺🥺🥺But can I see two for two?! Think I know who it is! #TheMaskedSinger Awwww #QueenCobrasMask! So sad to see you go! 🥺🥺🥺But can I see two for two?! Think I know who it is! #TheMaskedSinger

Whataday😳 @Whatada15315194 should be going home 🙄 #themaskedsinger No wayyyyyy Cobrashould be going home 🙄 #themaskedsinger No wayyyyyy Cobra 🐍🐍🐍 should be going home 🙄

In Episode 9, the Queen Cobras (aka En Vogue) sang Leave the Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic. When host Nick Cannon announced that they were eliminated, the judges gave their final guesses.

Ken Jeong guessed Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj. Robin Thicke guessed SWV. Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger guessed correctly and believed that the cobras were En Vogue.

The Masked Singer Episode 9 eliminations

After Round 3, Jack in The Box (Rudy Giuliani) and Baby Mammoth (Kirstie Alley) were eliminated in previous weeks. In the latest episode, the Queen Cobras and Space Bunny were sent home.

While the Queen Cobras turned out to be En Vogue, Space Bunny was revealed to be Shaggy, a reggae singer and rapper who is known for songs like Angel and Bombastic.

After their elimination on The Masked Singer, En Vogue said:

“We loved coming on here because it took us out of our comfort zone. It was a challenge singing in the costumes, but it’s also like singing in fantasy land. It’s such a great show, and it was a great experience for us. We’re grateful.”

Space Bunny stated:

“I can’t use my original singing voice, walking around like, 'Mr. Boombastic.' One of the things about being a performer is it’s really about your facial expressions. The look. With the suit and the hat, you really can’t do that. So I was wiggling my butt. I was like, 'Yo! What’s up?!'”

Meanwhile, Team Good’s Prince earned a spot in the finale, alongside Ringmaster and Firefly. The Masked Singer will air its next episode on Wednesday, May 11 on FOX at 8.00 pm ET.

