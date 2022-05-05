“Space Bunny is Shaggy”: The Masked Singer fans guess correctly as Team Cuddly’s Space Bunny gets unmasked

The Masked Singer Season 7 aired its ninth episode on Wednesday, featuring three artists from teams Good, Bad, and Cuddly.

The third round of the season started with a new group of masked singers that included Prince from Team Good, Queen Cobra and Jack in the Box from Team Bad, and Baby Mammoth and Space Bunny from Team Cuddly.

In the latest episode, Space Bunny sang Now That We Found Love. Despite delivering an excellent performance, he was eliminated from the show. Fans have been sharing their best guesses, and the majority of them thought Team Cuddly’s member was Shaggy.

What do The Masked Singer fans have to say?

Space Bunny has been one of the fan favorites and the only singer from Team Cuddly. In Episode 9, he set the stage on fire with his mind-blowing performance of Now That We Found Love by Aaron Hall.

Fans have been guessing who they think is behind Space Bunny’s mask, and most of them believed it to be Shaggy. Fans were ecstatic when their guess turned out to be correct.

Here's how they reacted to the news:

Katherine @Katheri01481722 im actually so happy it was shaggy #themaskedsinger im actually so happy it was shaggy #themaskedsinger

Scheck ♿️ @Scheckie34

Queen Cobra- En Vogue

Baby Bunny-Shaggy



#TheMaskedSinger Prince Frog-Cheyenne JacksonQueen Cobra- En VogueBaby Bunny-Shaggy Prince Frog-Cheyenne JacksonQueen Cobra- En VogueBaby Bunny-Shaggy #TheMaskedSinger

Ana 🌸💞💐 @photolover82

Space Bunny- Shaggy!

Prince- Cheyenne Jackson

Queen Cobras- En Vogue

#TheMaskedSinger Guesses before 2 get unmasked:Space Bunny- Shaggy!Prince- Cheyenne JacksonQueen Cobras- En Vogue Guesses before 2 get unmasked: Space Bunny- Shaggy! Prince- Cheyenne Jackson Queen Cobras- En Vogue #TheMaskedSinger

ACKNOWLEDGE ME @CreoIeBabyBritt Okay I feel like the Frog Prince is Ben Platt, the Space Bunny is Shaggy, and the...snake people are En Vogue #TheMaskedSinger Okay I feel like the Frog Prince is Ben Platt, the Space Bunny is Shaggy, and the...snake people are En Vogue #TheMaskedSinger

Ginger ♥️ @lilginger864 #TheMaskedSinger

It's Shaggy!

Lol. His singing voice is definitely distinct from his speaking voice! Awesome that he appeared as a contestant on It's Shaggy!Lol. His singing voice is definitely distinct from his speaking voice! Awesome that he appeared as a contestant on @MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSingerIt's Shaggy! Lol. His singing voice is definitely distinct from his speaking voice! Awesome that he appeared as a contestant on @MaskedSingerFOX https://t.co/f78bd81Zgo

What were the clues for Team Cuddly’s Space Bunny?

Since the beginning of Round 3, The Masked Singer’s social media handles have posted many clues about Space Bunny.

The clues include:

Bee: Are you tired from a long career — trailblazing all over the galaxy?

Red handprint: I shoot for the moon in everything I do.

Astronaut costume and a dog: Be a hero and cover all your bases.

Mega clue: I’ve been doing a lot of intense training over the years. Yeah, ready to knock the competition out, Mama!

In The Masked Singer Episode 9, new clues were revealed, including a boom box, crown, a drill, and hinting that his friends went in the wrong direction.

When it came to the judge’s guesses, Jenny McCarthy said Sean Kingston (because of the crown as one of the clues), Ken Jeong guessed Owen Wilson, and Robin Thicke went with the fans’ guess and said Shaggy.

Space Bunny is the only one from Team Cuddly left on The Masked Singer. Along with Queen Cobra and Prince, he put on a group performance at the end of Episode 9 as they sang Katy Perry’s Hear Me Roar.

Shaggy (aka Orville Richard Burrell CD) is a Jamaican-American reggae singer, actor, rapper, and DJ. He is known for hit songs like Bombastic, In The Summertime, Angle, and It Wasn’t Me.

Round 3 consisted of five singers, out of which Team Bad’s Jack In The Box and Team Cuddly’s Baby Mammoth were eliminated in the last two weeks. Two singers were also eliminated in the latest episode. The Masked Singer airs Thursdays on FOX at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Siddharth Satish