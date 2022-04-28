"The cobras are EnVogue": The Masked Singer fans guess the celebrity behind Team Bad's Queen Cobra

Episode 8 of The Masked Singer Season 7 aired on FOX this Wednesday and featured four participants.

Team Good’s Prince, Team Bad’s Queen Cobra, as well as Team Cuddly’s Baby Mammoth and Space Bunny were the performers tonight.

Viewers have been guessing the identities of the celebrities behind the masks. Their guesses for Queen Cobra is En Vogue.

Viewers were convinced that the Queen Cobra team comprised of a band of singers. However, they weren't sure how many performers were in the group.

In today’s episode, Queen Cobra confirmed that they were at least two members on the team.

What do The Masked Singer fans have to say?

Queen Cobra represents Team Bad in The Masked Singer. The band sang I Say a Little Prayer by Jennifer Hudson in episode 8.

Initially, six performers (or Queen Cobras) were seen coming out of boxes. By the end of the performance, two singers stepped forward on the stage and crooned beautifully to the song.

As mentioned earlier, fans guessed that Team Cobra was En Vogue. Only time will tell if they are right.

Here's a look at some of their reactions to the episode online:

Scheck ♿️ @Scheckie34

Queen Cobra- En Vogue

Baby Bunny-Shaggy

Baby Mammoth- Kirstie Allie

Queen Cobra- En Vogue

Baby Bunny-Shaggy

Baby Mammoth- Kirstie Allie

#TheMaskedSinger Prince Frog-Cheyenne Jackson

Me @cmarchetti26 Cobra is defined en vogue. Thete were 5 at first just like the group and now only 2. #TheMaskedSinger Cobra is defined en vogue. Thete were 5 at first just like the group and now only 2. #TheMaskedSinger

Ana 🌸💞💐 @photolover82 #TheMaskedSinger WAIT SO R PEOPLE SAYING COBRA IS EN VOGUE… I’m shook WAIT SO R PEOPLE SAYING COBRA IS EN VOGUE… I’m shook 😳 #TheMaskedSinger

nadia roberts @nadigan I'm thinking that queen cobra is legendary lady group en vogue.. her bestie gave a shout-out #themaskedsinger I'm thinking that queen cobra is legendary lady group en vogue.. her bestie gave a shout-out #themaskedsinger

P💜RPLE. Passion. L💋ve. @SEXYCAPRICORN74 Right I remember Terry was on an ep. of Oprah (when U were preg w/the twins) as Ur Bestie!🥳 Ya'll even looked Alike...

#TheMaskedSinger King Cobras is DEFINITELY Terry E. & Cindy from the Beautiful group, EnVogue!!Right @hollyrpeete ?!I remember Terry was on an ep. of Oprah (when U were preg w/the twins) as Ur Bestie!🥳 Ya'll even looked Alike... King Cobras is DEFINITELY Terry E. & Cindy from the Beautiful group, EnVogue!!💜 Right @hollyrpeete?!😊 I remember Terry was on an ep. of Oprah (when U were preg w/the twins) as Ur Bestie!🥳 Ya'll even looked Alike...😍#TheMaskedSinger

En Vogue is an R&B band that consists of singers Dawn Robinson, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, and Maxine Jones.

Robinson left the group in 1997. Since then, only three members have been in the band.

What were the clues?

Some of the clues for Queen Cobra's identity also hinted at En Vogue.

The R&B girl group has seven Grammy nominations, and their first album, Born To Sing, came out in 1990. Team Cobra’s cluemercial showed the same year in the clip.

Plus, Holly Robinson Peete appeared as the team’s celebrity friend, further hinting that Queen Cobra could really be En Vogue.

Addressing herself as Queen Cobra's bestie, Peete said in the clip:

“I just want to wish you all the luck in the world to your way to the finals. I am sure America will be hypnotized by your vocals.”

The other clues were:

1) If you’re a Baddie that’s always on the run or a Goodie that’s ruining the fun.

2) When you need some fuel for your epic nights or a boost for those action-packed fights.

3) I’m here to keep you all on your toes and guessing and to attack the competition, so get ready for some action!

The object clues include a space rocket, a pirate with one hook hand, a Batman and a coffee pot, a space mask, and Bradley Cooper’s image. Their mega clue was a heart with “B. Mine” written on it.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer has a star-studded panel of judges, including Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong.

The Masked Singer airs a new episode every Wednesday on FOX at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

