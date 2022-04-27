What time will The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 8 air? Plot, elimination, release date and more explored

The Masked Singer Season 7 is set to air a brand new episode on FOX this Wednesday. One of the masked singers from the third round will be eliminated in the upcoming Episode 8.

In the previous episode, Round 3 began with a new group of contestants. Team Good featured Prince, Team Bad featured Jack in the Box and Queen Cobra, and Team Cuddly included Baby Mammoth and Space Bunny. Jack in the Box was eliminated.

Episode 8, airing on Wednesday, April 27 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET), will see the four remaining participants showcase their singing talent.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode titled The Mask of Least Resistance — Round 3 reads:

“The four remaining singers duke it out for Team Good, Team Bad and Team Cuddly. One singer will be unmasked and the final three move on to the 'Round Three’ finals.”

When will The Masked Singer Episode 8 air?

The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 8 will air on Wednesday, April 27 on FOX at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). The episode will later be available on the network’s website.

Those who don’t have the channel can live stream the episode via several TV service providers, such as YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV, Sling and DirecTV Stream

What to expect from the new episode?

The new episode of The Masked Singer Season 7 will feature four contestants — Prince, Baby Mammoth, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra. One of them will be eliminated at the end of the show.

According to a preview clip, a classic all-time legend will be unmasked. The video also teased fans with a performance by Queen Cobra, who seems to house more than one singer, so there might be a band in the competition.

After the previous episode turned out to be controversial, the upcoming installment is expected to focus on good performances and pure entertainment. Three participants will be promoted to next week’s episode. The winner from Round 3 will join the champions from the previous two rounds — Ringmaster (Round 2) and Firefly (Round 1) — in the show’s finale.

The Masked Singer Season 7 airs new episodes every Wednesday on FOX at 8.00 PM Eastern Time. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show features four judges — Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.

Episode 7 controversy

Eliminated participant Jack in the Box's unmasking irked judges and viewers in the previous episode. The celebrity behind the costume was the controversial, former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani. Judge Ken Jeong left the set, followed by Robin Thicke. The network received major backlash for bringing Giuliani on the show.

Interestingly, the official social media handles of the reality TV show didn’t share any clips or posts related to the politician’s reveal.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee