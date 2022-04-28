What is Kirstie Alley’s net worth? Actress was Baby Mammoth on The Masked Singer

The eighth episode of The Masked Singer Season 7 was a fun-filled episode with two members from Team Cuddly batting for a safe spot.

Team Good’s Prince and Team Bad’s Team Cobra were saved by the audience’s votes, leaving Team Cuddly’s Space Bunny and Baby Mammoth in the bottom two. The latter battled it out, resulting in Baby Mammoth’s elimination.

As per the show’s format, the participant is unmasked once eliminated. Baby Mammoth turned out to be Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley.

Kirstie Alley’s net worth is $40 million

Alley is a model, actress, and producer who has earned awards for her performances. She was famous for NBC’s sitcom Cheers, which was one of the clues in The Masked Singer.

The 71-year-old actress has also appeared in multiple TV shows and movies that earned her several nominations. Some of the projects included Veronica’s Closet, The Last Don, David’s Mother, It Take-Two, Village of the Damned, Disconstructing Harry, and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

With a successful career, she has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth on The Masked Singer

Baby Mammoth made her debut last week in The Masked Singer Round 3. She was part of Team Cuddly; however, this week’s performance was not entirely impressive compared to other participants.

She was put up against the Space Bunny in the elimination round and sang Me Too by Meghan Trainor. The jury then voted to save the Space Bunny for next week.

The clues of Baby Mammoth included colored hair, 300 pounds weight loss announcement, and "Cheers" written on a sashay. Also, the number 2 was engraved on a silver coin (indicating that she came second in two TV shows— Celebrity Big Brother UK (season 22) and Dancing with the Stars (season 12).

The first cluemercial for Baby Mammoth was for hair care:

“Does being stuck in the Ice Age leave your hair feeling dull, dry and downright dreadful? That used to be me, until I discovered that it takes two products to not only strengthen my confidence, but also my hair. Introducing my cutting edge Mammpoo and conditioner.”

The mega clue was a birdcage. After unmasking, Alley said that she participated because her grandchildren loved the show.

The jury, consisting of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke, guessed multiple celebrities. Interestingly, Wahlberg guessed the right celebrity, while Thicke said Kirsten Dunst, Scherzinger guessed Rachel Gray, and Jeong said, Reese Witherspoon.

After Baby Mammoth’s elimination, the next week will be a double-elimination round. One of the three participants will join Ringmaster and Firefly in the finale of The Masked Singer. FOX airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET.

