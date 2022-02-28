"No one needs your prayer" - Kirstie Alley deletes tweet on Russia-Ukraine war after former DWTS partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy calls her out 

Actress Kirstie Alley deleted her controversial tweet about the Russia-Ukraine crisis after Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was Alley's dance partner on the 12th season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, called her out for her comment.

Alley posted a self-contradictory tweet last weekend, writing:

"I don’t know what’s real or what is fake in this war. So I won’t be commenting. I’ll pray instead."

However, shortly after Chmerkovskiy took to his Instagram stories to share his response alongside a screenshot of Alley's tweet on Saturday, the Cheers actress deleted her post.

Chmerkovskiy's Instagram story (Image via Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram)

Chmerkovskiy has been trapped in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis and continues to keep his Instagram followers updated on the ongoing war. He wrote:

"Dear Kirstie, We haven’t spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering."

He added:

"That same energy is needed right now... No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what’s real or fake.”

Kirstie Alley defended her comment with more tweets

Kirstie Alley (Image via Ken McKay/ITV/Rex/Shuttersotck)

Taking down her first post, Alley once again took to Twitter to justify her previous comments. According to the actress, in her since-deleted first tweet, she simply admitted that she does not know everything about the ongoing crisis.

Kirstie Alley @kirstiealley I’m sorry that I’m not an expert on APPARENTLY EVERYTHING.. like some of you jack wagons. It’s ok to admit you don’t know things. 🙄🙄🙄 I’m sorry that I’m not an expert on APPARENTLY EVERYTHING.. like some of you jack wagons. It’s ok to admit you don’t know things. 🙄🙄🙄

Alley then posted another tweet, stating her words were twisted by people 'obsessed with hatred' just to 'fit their hateful agendas.'

Kirstie Alley @kirstiealley Omg people are obsessed with hatred.. they wait to pounce like rabid dogs no matter what is said. They will TWIST any words to fit their hateful agendas.. I think these type of people are the saddest people on Earth ..🤷‍♀️ Omg people are obsessed with hatred.. they wait to pounce like rabid dogs no matter what is said. They will TWIST any words to fit their hateful agendas.. I think these type of people are the saddest people on Earth ..🤷‍♀️

On Sunday, Alley indirectly addressed her former DWTS partner in another tweet. Alley, who believes in the 'power of prayer', stated that she will continue to pray for the people of Ukraine.

Kirstie Alley @kirstiealley I don’t care what the punk ass twats say. I believe in the power of prayer. I will continue to pray for the people of Ukraine. Putin is a c__t and a coward and I’ll pray his own soldiers refuse to do his dirty work.

PS, I pray to the same God you do. So get over your nasty selves I don’t care what the punk ass twats say. I believe in the power of prayer. I will continue to pray for the people of Ukraine. Putin is a c__t and a coward and I’ll pray his own soldiers refuse to do his dirty work.PS, I pray to the same God you do. So get over your nasty selves

On Saturday, Alley posted a link, asking her Twitter followers to make donations to help Ukraine.

Edited by Prem Deshpande