"Pointless and greed driven": Madonna condemns Russia-Ukraine crisis with 'Sorry' remix

On February 26, singing legend Madonna took to her Instagram to vocalize her support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing attack by the Russian military. She took to her Instagram to share a fan-made video of her 2005 hit, Sorry.

The video featuring her remixed track showcased the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the devastating results. In the post’s caption, the singer pleaded to send "humanitarian aid" to the distraught country.

She further added,

“Russia’s Pointless and Greed Driven Invasion Of the Ukraine MUST be stopped!!”

What more did Madonna say about Russia’s attack on Ukraine?

In the post, the singer-songwriter said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has disregarded "Every Human Rights Accord in Existence." The 63-year-old icon added that Putin had "no right to erase the existence" of Ukraine.

This video compared Putin to Adolf Hitler and briefly alleged "lies" on his part. In the caption, the seven-time Grammy-winner also urged Ukrainian natives to not feel helpless amidst "Geo-political Actions of this magnitude."

The singer also directed her followers to an article by Global citizen on the humanitarian crisis by posting it on her Instagram bio. In another post, Madonna shared snaps of her previous performances in the region with Ukrainian fans. One of the pictures showcased her with the Ukrainian flag on the stage.

Madonna’s video to urge for humanitarian aid to Ukraine was reportedly created by a Brazilian Twitter user, Rafa Do Café (@cafecomrafa). The video uses her track Sorry, which includes the lyrics:

“I’ve listened to your lies and all your stories … and I can’t take it anymore.”

This is not the first time the Michigan native has used this track to promote anti-war sentiments. During her Confessions Tour in 2006, her performances of Sorry often included her background dancers dancing in front of pictures of controversial figures like Adolf Hitler, the late Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden, and former US president, amongst others.

Madonna fans react to her online support for Ukraine amidst attacks from Russia

Following her posts on social media about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, legions of fans praised the singer-songwriter. However, some expressed that her posts regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict would not carry much effect.

michael parks- PROTECT TRANS KIDS @mikeyparksacar in case anybody wanted to know madonna’s response to the war in ukraine… in case anybody wanted to know madonna’s response to the war in ukraine… https://t.co/sHs9oeJn3S

Leonardo ³⁰ | OMG 🍎 @HausofAdkins Anyway no singer is doing right now what Madonna is doing about the Ukraine-Russia crisis, posting videos and pictures, providing links and showing so much support. She always shows her human side when it comes to these things and I love her for that Anyway no singer is doing right now what Madonna is doing about the Ukraine-Russia crisis, posting videos and pictures, providing links and showing so much support. She always shows her human side when it comes to these things and I love her for that

AngieHazeleyes @AngieeeHazeley1 Its disgusting to see celebrities like @Madonna and @Carmen_Carrera making post on IG of themselves dressed half naked and in leotard dancing and posing suggestively with captions that they are in solidarity or praying for Ukraine. Not about you right now @Twitter Its disgusting to see celebrities like @Madonna and @Carmen_Carrera making post on IG of themselves dressed half naked and in leotard dancing and posing suggestively with captions that they are in solidarity or praying for Ukraine. Not about you right now @Twitter

Anti Vaxxers VS the Law @ExposingNV Madonna posted this bizarre video to express her support for Ukraine: a mash up of images of the explosions with…footage from one of her music videos?! What, a simple message of support was not enough? Madonna posted this bizarre video to express her support for Ukraine: a mash up of images of the explosions with…footage from one of her music videos?! What, a simple message of support was not enough? https://t.co/4vEmEHCakH

joseph³⁰WIG @jrbskp @PopCrave use a war where people d13 to promote their song, what a bass... @PopCrave use a war where people d13 to promote their song, what a bass... https://t.co/Ml6GhpobCY

luke @lukelipa @PopCrave she could’ve raised awareness without making it about herself but it’s madonna so i’m really not surprised @PopCrave she could’ve raised awareness without making it about herself but it’s madonna so i’m really not surprised

After her posts, even Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky followed her on Instagram.

