Teyana Taylor The Last Rose Petal Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

R&B artist Teyana Taylor has announced her final tour called, 'The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour.' Spanning 18 dates, the tour will kick off on August 3 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. She will then make stops across the United States in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami and more before proceeding to Europe and wrapping up on September 8 in Paris at the Bataclan.

As per reports, the artist does not have plans to release new music any time soon.

Taylor said in her statement:

“Sometimes we gotta take the time to smell our Roses even after the Last Petal falls.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, May 6 at 10.00 am PT via the artist's official website and Live Nation.

Teyana Taylor's 'The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour' dates

August 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

August 4 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

August 6 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas

August 8 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

August 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

August 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

August 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

August 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

August 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

August 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

August 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

August 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

August 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater

August 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

August 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

September 4 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

September 6 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

September 8 – Paris, France – Bataclan

More about Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor is an American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, director and model. In 2005, she made her first national appearance on MTV's My Super Sweet 16. She has collaborated with several artists including Pharrell, with whom she signed her first deal. She has also choreographed videos for artists like Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

As a songwriter, Taylor has written records for artists like Usher, Chris Brown, and Omarion. She earned the title of the first woman signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint in 2014. Taylor’s latest album titled The Album was released in 2020. It had 23 tracks, featuring guest appearances by Erykah Badu, Kehlani, Lauryn Hill, Future, Rick Ross, Quavo, and Missy Elliott.

On December 4, 2020, Teyana Taylor hinted at her retirement from making music via her Instagram page. She explained her frustration with the lack of support from her record label.

