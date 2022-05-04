Teyana Taylor The Last Rose Petal Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

R&B artist Teyana Taylor has announced her final tour called, 'The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour.' Spanning 18 dates, the tour will kick off on August 3 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. She will then make stops across the United States in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami and more before proceeding to Europe and wrapping up on September 8 in Paris at the Bataclan.
As per reports, the artist does not have plans to release new music any time soon.
Taylor said in her statement:
“Sometimes we gotta take the time to smell our Roses even after the Last Petal falls.”
Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, May 6 at 10.00 am PT via the artist's official website and Live Nation.
Teyana Taylor's 'The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour' dates
August 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
August 4 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
August 6 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas
August 8 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
August 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
August 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
August 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
August 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
August 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
August 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
August 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
August 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
August 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
August 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
August 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
September 4 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
September 6 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli
September 8 – Paris, France – Bataclan
More about Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor is an American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, director and model. In 2005, she made her first national appearance on MTV's My Super Sweet 16. She has collaborated with several artists including Pharrell, with whom she signed her first deal. She has also choreographed videos for artists like Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
As a songwriter, Taylor has written records for artists like Usher, Chris Brown, and Omarion. She earned the title of the first woman signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint in 2014. Taylor’s latest album titled The Album was released in 2020. It had 23 tracks, featuring guest appearances by Erykah Badu, Kehlani, Lauryn Hill, Future, Rick Ross, Quavo, and Missy Elliott.
On December 4, 2020, Teyana Taylor hinted at her retirement from making music via her Instagram page. She explained her frustration with the lack of support from her record label.