Chris Brown text messages go viral as singer's screenshots spark debate on allegations made by alleged victim

Chris Brown took to his Instagram account to expose the woman who alleged that he r*ped her. Since then, text messages between the two have gone viral on social media, which could prove to be significant evidence to rid Brown of the charges brought against him.

Earlier this year, Jane Doe filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Back To Love singer, claiming that he drugged and r*ped her on a docked yacht in Miami in December 2020.

Chris Brown defended himself, stating that she was attempting to extort him. He has also claimed to have receipts to absolve himself.

He recently shared a voice-mail on Instagram in which the alleged victim pleaded to meet him, which he ignored. In the voice-mail, she said:

"Well, you’re giving me mixed signals. You’re like reading my messages and stuff and you haven’t blocked me yet so I’m guessing you don’t hate me."

She continued:

"I just wanna see you again, I mean, you just answered the phone and then you just hung up. Like, just let me know. Like, if you want me to leave you alone I definitely will, but I really just want to f**k with you again."

What did the text messages between Chris Brown and the alleged victim read?

Radar obtained a series of text messages that were exchanged between the woman and the R&B singer. The woman shared several unsolicited racy pictures. In one of the messages, the woman claimed to be "high AF."

Following the alleged r*pe, he texted her the next day stating that she "should take a plan B."

In one text message, she stated:

"U were honestly the best d**k I’ve had. lol i just want it again."

Over the next few months, the singer and the alleged victim texted back and forth from January 2, 2021 onward. However, Brown stopped responding to her messages a few months in.

The text message exchange can be viewed in the following Instagram post:

In a recent Instagram story, Brown stated that he plans to take legal action against his accuser.

Chris Brown's recent Instagram story (Image via chrisbrownofficial/Instagram)

Brown is currently working with law enforcement in Miami and is reported to be cooperating with the investigation.

