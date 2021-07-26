Chris Brown's new teeth: Rapper's net worth explored as he spends almost $100,000 on shiny new gold grills

Chris Brown has got shiny new gold grills with 24 karat gold covering his 28 teeth, as per his celeb dentist, Thomas Connelly. The singer and songwriter has a small part of his fortune for this dental work. Connelly also revealed another thing that makes them special.

He revealed that the grills have a magnetic retention design and Breezy's back molars have magnetic gold crowns attached with them so that the grills can fit and lock in the magnets with precision in the front of his teeth. So, the inner part of Chris Brown's grills is not covered with metal, and he will be able to speak and sing easily like he usually does.

The whole thing cost around $100,000. Another client of Thomas Connelly, Post Malone, spent about $1.6 million for his diamond-fanged smile last month.

The net worth of Chris Brown

Currently, the net worth of the American crooner is around $60 million. Brown has sold almost one million copies of his albums, helping him create a sizeable musical empire. He earns a lot from his world tours, collaborations, and endorsement deals.

🦷 @chrisbrown showing his new, and apparently innovative, grills.

.

🥼 @connellydds

Chris Brown showing of his new gold grills by me @connellydds. These grills are 100% 24kt gold covering all 28 teeth. What makes these grills unique is their magnetic retention design. pic.twitter.com/T61VmsxQCv — TeamBreezy Vanguard (@TB_Vanguard) July 23, 2021

Brown owns a vast collection of luxury cars. The first one is a 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S, priced at around $220,000 since he never revealed the exact price.

The 32-year-old even has a Dodge Viper, classic Chevy Impala, Rezvani "Beast" supercar, and bulletproof SUV Rezvani tank. The Lamborghini Aventador SV and Bugatti Veyron are the two most expensive cars in Chris Brown's collection.

He lives in a four-bedroom, 8,000 square foot hilltop mansion in Tarzana, California, which the Virginia native purchased for about $4.35 million.

Born on May 5th, 1989, in Tappahannock, Virginia, Chris Brown was a part of the church choir and many local talent shows since childhood. He released his self-titled debut studio album with Jive Records in 2004, and it was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Brown's first single, Run It!, was in the top position on the Billboard Hot 100. Apart from his solo releases, the actor has featured in many successful singles.

He has won several awards, including the Grammy Awards, BET Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards.

