What is Joe Bastianich’s net worth? Celebrity chef is set to join judges’ panel of FOX’s MasterChef Season 12

Joe Bastianich, who has been a part of the MasterChef series since 2010, will be judging and grooming a fresh batch of contestants on the twelfth season of Fox's MasterChef premiering on May 25.

The culinary ace is best known as a judge on the shows MasterChef, MasterChef Italia, and MasterChef Junior.

Apart from Bastianich, the 12th season of the show will also have award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay and acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez who will train a new batch of contestants passionate about cooking.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

This season is more exciting than ever with a surprise-filled journey that takes the contestants on the trip of a lifetime. Ramsay and the judges will serve as mentors to these skilled home chefs as they compete to claim the title of MasterChef and the $250,000 grand prize on MasterChef’s milestone 10th season.

Masterchef's Joe Bastianich's estimated net worth

Joe Bastianich has an estimated net worth of $15 million. The professional restaurateur owns several restaurants, including Becco and the Italian restaurant Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca alongside Mario Batali. One of his restaurants, named Batali alone, earns him nearly $1 million per year. He owns seven restaurants in New York, six in Italy, two in Singapore, two in Hong Kong, one in Chicago, and one in Boston.

Moreover, the chef has also authored several New York Times best-selling books, including Vino Italiano, Grandi Vine, and Restaurant Man.

More about Joe Bastianich

Born in Astoria, Queens, New York, in September 1968, Joe Bastianich was raised by working parents. They were themselves passionate about opening their restaurants, leading to them setting up several Italian restaurants. In fact, before going to college, Joe worked in his parent's restaurant Felidia in Manhattan, followed by attending Fordham Preparatory School. Later, he went to Boston College to study political science and philosophy.

On completing his graduation, Joe was working as a trader on Wall Street, and soon after, he switched his career to the food industry. This led him to take a trip to Italy in 1993, which inspired him to open his first Italian restaurant, Becco. After this, he opened Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca which became a massive hit. It received three stars from the New York Times and became the first Italian restaurant to win an award in 40 years.

Afterward, this success encouraged him to open seven more restaurants in New York - Lupa, Esc Escapea, Casa Mono, Bar Jamon, Otto, Del Posto, and Eataly.

Viewers can watch season 12 of the upcoming show on May 25 at 8.00 p.m ET.

Edited by Sayati Das