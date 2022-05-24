What is RHOM Season 4 Episode 8’s new air time on Bravo? Plot, release date and more explored

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) Season 4 is all set to air on Tuesday, May 24, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. In the previous episode, the cast members went to the Hamptons for a getaway organized by Larsa Pippen. To nobody's surprise, they couldn’t survive even one day without a fight.

After some drama related to the prospect of sharing rooms, Marysol Patton added fuel to the fire by asking the housewives who they trusted the least. Everyone targeted Nicole Martin, who had earlier passed some remarks on to Alexia Echevarria, making the situation even more tense.

The upcoming episode will be a continuation of the feud in the Hamptons.

When will RHOM Season 4 Episode 8 air?

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Episode 8 will air on Tuesday, May 24 at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. The episode will later be available on the network’s website.

RHOM Season 4 was initially airing episodes on Bravo at 9.31 PM ET since Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen aired at 9.00 PM ET. But now, RHOM has bagged the earlier slot.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various TV service providers like Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling and Philo.

What to expect from Episode 8?

Episode 8 of RHOM Season 4, titled Le Fin? will continue the drama at the Hamptons where the ladies were invited by Larsa Pippen for a getaway. Guerdy Abraira, who was missing from the previous episode, will join the housewives in Episode 8.

The official synopsis of the new episode reads:

“As the Hamptons trip continues, the ladies try to put last night's drama behind them with some boxing, a little retail therapy and a lot of alcohol; Guerdy later joins the group for dinner, where Julia blindsides Adriana with an unexpected proposal.”

After the dining table drama in Episode 7, Pippen and Nicole Martin try to make amends the next morning, as seen in the preview. The two talk in the kitchen where Martin says that Marysol Patton came at her with “guns blazing.” According to her, Patton manipulated the entire discussion and turned everyone against Martin. In response. However, Pippen says that Patton was never a liar.

The ladies then try to hash out their differences by shifting their attention to boxing, retail therapy and cocktails. Abraira joins the cast members at the dinner table, which turns even more intense and dramatic than the night before. Julia Lemigova goes down on one knee for Adriana de Moura and presents her with a gift box. Lemigova’s gesture leave all the ladies in shock, who cannot understand what is going on.

The preview then shifts to Alexia Echevarria continuing her fight with Martin, who accuses Patton of snitching on Echevarria, and she says:

“Nicole, Marysol and I have been friends for 20 years, so there’s nothing that you gonna say is gonna cause a fight between us.”

The preview clip ends with Abraira being clueless about the spat between the housewives.

RHOM Season 4 started airing on Bravo last month as it was first released on Peacock TV. Viewers can now watch new episodes on the parent channel on Tuesdays at 9.00 PM ET.

