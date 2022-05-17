What time will RHOM Season 4 Episode 7 air on Bravo? Hamptons’ trip, dinner table fight and more explored

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) Season 4 is all set to return with a new episode on Bravo this Tuesday, May 17 at 9.31 PM ET.

Episode 7 will feature the six housewives heading to the Hamptons for a getaway. This time, the target will be Nicole Martin, who will be on the verge of getting blocked from the inner circle of the housewives.

In the previous episode, Martin was seen getting in touch with her estranged father. The upcoming installment will show her being disappointed after meeting him years later. She accepts Larsa Pippen’s Hamptons invite to relax and feel better, but things will turn ugly for Martin on the trip.

When will Bravo air RHOM Episode 7?

RHOM Season 4 first aired on Peacock TV, but is now releasing new episodes every week on Bravo. Episode 7 will air on Bravo on Tuesday, May 17 at 9.31 PM ET. It will also be available on the network’s website after the premiere.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling and Fubo TV to watch the episode.

What to expect from the new episode?

RHOM Episode 7, titled Bling, B**bs and Bickering, promises a dramatic storyline. The majority of the episode takes place in the Hamptons, after Larsa Pippen invites all the housewives for a getaway.

There is tension in the air from the very first day. While Adriana de Moura strips and jumps in the master bedroom’s bathtub to claim the room, Lisa Hochstein shares that she would like to leave after learning of the room-sharing arrangement.

The official synopsis of RHOM Season 4 Episode 7 reads:

“The ladies head to the Hamptons, but Lisa wants to go back home when she learns they have to share rooms; Nicole confronts Alexia about her snappy attitude; Marysol drops a bomb that leaves everyone wondering whether they can trust Nicole.”

Seeing Hochstein bicker for a room annoys Alexia Echevarria who tells her to either enjoy or leave. As a heated conversation begins between the two ladies, Nicole Martin passes a remark at Echevarria. Martin’s behavior irks Marysol Patton who decides to take down the doctor at the dinner table.

In a preview clip, Patton was seen asking the ladies who they trust the least, and sharing that she trusted Martin the least. This led to a major fight amongst the ladies as everyone targeted Martin.

Interestingly, Guerdy Abraira has not arrived in the Hamptons yet, as per the preview. Only time will tell if the trip is already ruined or if the housewives will somehow salvage the trip.

You can catch new episodes of RHOM Season 4 every Tuesday at 9.31 PM ET on Bravo.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee