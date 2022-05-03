What time will RHOM Season 4 Episode 5 air on Bravo? Alexia Echevarria’s family drama, air date and more explored

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) has been entertaining since the very beginning. The show is now set to air its fifth episode this Tuesday, May 3, on Bravo.

Episode 5 will majorly focus on Alexia Echevarria’s family dynamics involving her eldest son, Peter and fiancé, Todd Nepola. Earlier, the housewife was seen sharing her family problems with the fellow participants. She was concerned that Peter, would not attend her wedding as he was against her relationship with Nepola.

The upcoming episode will see Echevarria’s son getting into a fight with her fiancé.

When will RHOM Episode 5 air on Bravo?

RHOM Season 4 previously premiered on Peacock TV and has now returned to its home network Bravo. Episode 5 of the latest season will air on Tuesday, May 3 at 9.31 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

Viewers can also watch the episode on the network’s website after its premiere. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different live streaming services such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Philo and Fubo TV.

New episode is titled Family Therapy

RHOM Season 4 Episode 5 deals with the aftermath of the previous installment. In Episode 4, a major fight broke out between Adriana de Moura and Guerdy Abraira at Julia Lemigova’s birthday party.

Adriana de Moura was seen taking jibes at event planner Abraira from the time she started planning Lemigova’s birthday party. In retaliation, Abraira tried to instigate jealousy among de Moura, Lemigova and the latter’s wife, Martina Navratilova. The party ended with Abraira in tears.

In the upcoming episode, the event planner will be seen discussing the incident with her husband. Lemigova, on the other hand, will try to make Adriana understand what she did wrong on her part at Lemigova’s party.

Titled Family Therapy, the official synopsis of RHOM Season 4 Episode 5 reads:

“Julia aims to resolve her birthday drama; Nicole contemplates rebuilding a relationship with her dad; Alexia's family is torn apart as her fiancé and son go head-to-head.”

Apart from Abraira's feud with de Moura, the new episode will deal with family drama as evidenced by the title. Nicole Martin’s mother will inform her daughter that her estranged father wants to meet her. The season trailer that was shared earlier revealed that Martin would indeed be meeting her father, who went to jail when she was young.

Episode 5 will also show Echevarria’s fiancé in disagreement with her son. According to the preview, the fight started because Todd Nepola advised Peter and Echevarria not to coddle Frankie. the latter's youngest son. Since Frankie’s accident, the housewife has been possessive and extremely protective of her son.

In the upcoming episode, Peter and Nepola will threaten to beat each other up. Only time will tell whether the two will ever sort out their differences.

RHOM airs new episodes on Bravo every Tuesday at 9.30 PM ET.

