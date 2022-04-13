“Alexia’s son Peter is horrible”: RHOM fans were not thrilled to see Alexia Echevarria’s son Peter in Episode 2

The latest episode of RHOM Season 4 saw a lot of drama in the personal lives of the housewives, including Alexia Echevarria.

From her ex-husband's secrets to her kids’ tantrums, Alexia was shown to be going through a lot before her wedding.

Alexia is set to marry her boyfriend Todd Nepola on the show. While her youngest son Frankie is happy for his mother, her eldest son Peter is upset about the entire situation.

Fans call Peter a “spoiled brat”

In RHOM Episode 2, Alexia revealed that Peter and Todd have not been on good terms.

She was then seen having dinner with Peter, requesting him to attend her wedding. However, he was incredibly rude to her during the interaction.

Peter initially agreed to attend his mother's wedding but later said he won’t be able to make it. The conversation then turned into an argument.

Peter said to his mother:

“Just because you decided to like dive into this world, be married and have this family, doesn’t mean that I have to participate.”

Fans slammed Peter for being rude to his mother and called out Alexia for defending her son’s behavior.

Here's a look at some fans’ reactions to the incident:

WhatHappenedToThe🙀!!! @Laaa_de_Daaa First impressions, Alexia’s son Peter is horrible. Like a 29 y.o., spoiled rotten, man child. Wow. #RHOM First impressions, Alexia’s son Peter is horrible. Like a 29 y.o., spoiled rotten, man child. Wow. #RHOM

Whatever @shereedre10 Maybe I missed something. But from what I just watched Peter comes off as a spoiled brat. Im assuming Alexia’s fiancé doesn’t like Peter bec he’s a brat. Of course I could be totally off base. #RHOM Maybe I missed something. But from what I just watched Peter comes off as a spoiled brat. Im assuming Alexia’s fiancé doesn’t like Peter bec he’s a brat. Of course I could be totally off base. #RHOM

Lisa Eischens @lisakjell571 @Laaa_de_Daaa The kid is still a spoiled rotten brat and his eyes look scary. @Laaa_de_Daaa The kid is still a spoiled rotten brat and his eyes look scary.

Corona🌹 @whoreheycorona @lisakjell571 He’s always so rude to her and she makes up excuses for him smh @lisakjell571 He’s always so rude to her and she makes up excuses for him smh

Brenda Nunez @labelladonna00 Peter shouldn't be with anyone for a while. He's not emotionally ready. He needs healing first. #RHOM Peter shouldn't be with anyone for a while. He's not emotionally ready. He needs healing first. #RHOM

What happened in RHOM Season 4 Episode 2?

Apart from wedding obstacles, Alexia Echevarria also had to deal with controversial reports about her late ex-husband Herman Echevarria.

The previous episode ended with Alexia and her manager visiting Marysol Patton’s house, where they found out that Herman reportedly had a boyfriend.

Alexia wanted to meet the man, and her wish came true in the latest episode. Titled Sushi Rolls and Wedding Woes, the official synopsis of RHOM Season 4 Episode 2 reads:

“Alexia tries to plan her wedding but hits one roadblock after another; Larsa produces O**yF**s content; Lisa and Lenny have an uncomfortable birthday dinner; Nicole hosts a sushi night, where Alexia reveals what the beef is between Todd and Peter.”

The latest episode also featured newcomers Julia Lemigova and Nicole Martin’s lifestyle. Julia was seen enjoying her farm life, while Nicole threw a sushi night party for all the housewives. The latter was seen sharing a bond with Lisa Hochstein.

The episode saw Lisa celebrating her husband Lenny’s birthday. On their dinner date, she wished him a happy 56th birthday. However, her wishes irked Lenny as it was not his 56th birthday.

The drama is set to continue in the next episode. RHOM Season 4 Episode 3 will air on Tuesday, April 19, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time on Bravo.

