What time will RHOM Season 4 Episode 2 air on Bravo? Plot, release date and more explored

Bravo brought back The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) to the home network after Season 4 first premiered on Peacock TV. Last week, the first episode of the show aired on Bravo.

The second episode of RHOM Season 4 is now all set to air on the network this Tuesday. With the latest season, the show has welcomed back Larsa Pippen, who left the reality TV series after Season 1.

The first episode was more of an introduction to newcomers and an update about how the regulars have been doing since Season 3 (ended in 2013). The show will now dig deeper to the housewives’ personal problems.

When will RHOM episode 2 air?

RHOM Season 4 Episode 2 will air on Bravo on Tuesday, April 12 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The episode will be available on the network’s site affterwards.

Those who don’t have the Bravo channel can opt for television providers or streaming services such as Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of RHOM is set to deliver a lot of drama. Titled Sushi Rolls and Wedding Woes, Episode 2 will feature, as the name suggests, a sushi night and wedding preparations.

In a preview clip, we see Nicole Martin hosting a sushi party for all the ladies, where Alexia Echevarria opens up about her upcoming wedding. The latter will soon tie the knot with boyfriend Todd Nepola in what will be her third marriage.

While Echevarria’s youngest son Frankie doesn’t have any issues with the arrangement, her eldest son Peter seems to be against his mother’s decision. In the upcoming episode’s preview, Echevarria is seen having a conversation with Peter about his presence at the wedding. Peter says,

“Just because you decided to like dive into this world, be married and have this family, doesn’t mean that I have to participate.”

Peter and Nepola get into a verbal spat. A disappointed Echevarria shares the problems at home with the other housewives at Martin’s sushi night.

RHOM Episode 2 will also feature an uncomfortable birthday dinner between Lisa Hochstein and her husband. Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein. During the dinner date, Lisa addresses Lenny as “king” and wishes him “Happy 56th Birthday.” Lenny then replies that it’s not his 56th birthday.

Episode 1 recap

In the RHOM Season 4 premiere, Larsa Pippen’s return was a major focus. Her first appearance was when she joined fellow housewives for lunch. As she walked in, the ladies, including Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton, couldn’t initially recognize Pippen.

In a confessional, De Moura said that Pippen looked like Kim Kardashian. Pippen, who revealed that she was asked to keep a low profile, invited the housewives at pool party at her house.

Season 4’s newcomers Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova met all the housewives at the party. The episode ended with Echevarria addressing her former husband Herman Echevarria’s death.

The official synopsis of RHOM Episode 1 read:

“Lisa, Alexia, Adriana and Marysol reunite with an old friend; the ladies get to know Nicole and Julia at a hot girl summer pool party; as Alexia prepares for her upcoming wedding, she searches for closure about her previous marriage.”

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to Bravo on Tuesdays to enjoy a new episode of Season 4. Earlier last year, the show premiered its new season on Peacock TV.

