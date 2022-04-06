RHOM Season 4 Episode 1: Fans compare Larsa Pippen’s look to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Peacock TV original The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) returned to the franchise’s home network, Bravo, on April 5. Larsa Pippen, who appeared in Season 1 of the reality series, has also returned.

Pippen left RHOM after the first season and was in the news because of her growing friendship with Kim Kardashian.

In the premiere episode of the Bravo show, Pippen was featured at the beginning of the installment with fellow cast members. She joined Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton for lunch, but the ladies were initially unable to recognize her.

What do fans have to say about Larsa Pippen's return?

During the lunch, Larsa Pippen confessed that she was asked to keep a low profile after breaking ties with the Kardashians.

In a confessional, Adriana de Moura commented on Pippen's look, saying she was becoming one of the Kardashians. RHOM fans also compared Pippen to members of the famous family, particularly Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Here's a look at fans’ reaction to Pippen’s return:

Premium Class @introvertLOVEE #RHOMiami Larsa doesn’t look like Kim. She looks like Kylie. And that ain’t no damn compliment lol #rhom Larsa doesn’t look like Kim. She looks like Kylie. And that ain’t no damn compliment lol #rhom #RHOMiami

Niss @msniss313 #RHOM Should I say Larsa or Kim K look alike Should I say Larsa or Kim K look alike 👀👀👀👀👀#RHOM https://t.co/1qwrWEZKh3

Nida @nidzi1k @Khalila92786462 Larsa got famous cause of her husband and her famous friends. It’s funny how she did surgery to look like a Kardashian. She doesn’t seem genuine #RHOM @Khalila92786462 Larsa got famous cause of her husband and her famous friends. It’s funny how she did surgery to look like a Kardashian. She doesn’t seem genuine #RHOM

Deb @PonyDiva @rukiddingmelolz She wanted to look like a Kardashian. She looks like Kylie. @rukiddingmelolz She wanted to look like a Kardashian. She looks like Kylie.

Hoes&Hennessy🥂 @HennessyHoes 🤧🥴🥴 i started watching #RHOM from season 1, & omggg Larsa Pippen literally transformed her whole face & body to look exactlyyy like a kardashian🤧🥴🥴 i started watching #RHOM from season 1, & omggg Larsa Pippen literally transformed her whole face & body to look exactlyyy like a kardashian 😭😭💀🤧🥴🥴

karl @scorpihobabe



Not a soul:



Not even Lea Black:



Adriana: LaRsA wAnTs tO Be ThE neXt KiM kArDasHiAn

#RHOM No one:Not a soul:Not even Lea Black:Adriana: LaRsA wAnTs tO Be ThE neXt KiM kArDasHiAn No one:Not a soul:Not even Lea Black:Adriana: LaRsA wAnTs tO Be ThE neXt KiM kArDasHiAn #RHOM

Natalie @scorpionat80 What a shame Larsa had to make herself a Kardashian carbon copy. #RHOM What a shame Larsa had to make herself a Kardashian carbon copy. #RHOM

All about RHOM season 4 episode 1

In Episode 1, Larsa Pippen's first scene was when she joined her fellow housewives for lunch. After telling the ladies that she was asked to keep a low profile after cutting ties with the Kardashians, she invited them to her house for a pool party.

At her party, Pippen wore a black bikini and fishnets, which once again received remarks from Adriana de Moura.

In a confessional, Pippen said she is living her best life and doesn't care about her failed marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen or her broken friendship with the Kardashians.

For those unaware, Pippen was one of Kim Kardashian's best friends and has even made appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, their dynamic changed after Pippen reportedly badmouthed Kanye West.

Apart from Pippen, RHOM Episode 1 also introduced the rest of the housewives and what has been going on in their lives since Season 3. The episode is titled "¡Bienvenidos! Same Beaches, New Shade."

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“Lisa, Alexia, Adriana and Marysol reunite with an old friend; the ladies get to know Nicole and Julia at a hot girl summer pool party; as Alexia prepares for her upcoming wedding, she searches for closure about her previous marriage.”

In addition to the return of a former cast member, newcomer Julia Lemigova was also introduced by Adriana de Moura. Lemigova is married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who also made an appearance at the RHOM premiere.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, the show also stars Guerdy Abraira and Nicole Martin.

Bravo airs new episodes of the reality series every Tuesday at 9.00 pm ET.

