“Alexia is golden TV”: RHOM fans react to Alexia Echevarria’s storyline in episode 3

Bravo aired the third episode of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 4 on Tuesday. Although all the housewives have had interesting storylines this season, Alexia Echevarria stood out for the viewers in this episode with her story arc garnering all kinds of reactions from fans on social media.

Echevarria’s tagline includes that her life is no less than a movie, and she lives up to the phrase every episode. In previous episodes, viewers saw Echevarria trying to mend things between her son Peter and fiance Todd Nepola.

In the latest episode, at Nicole Martin’s sushi party, she said she would not marry Nepola if things didn’t settle down between him and Luke. She was later seen talking about her late ex-husband Herman Echevarria and his alleged affair with a man.

She then invited the ladies to an LGBT event that she was organizing and stated the reason behind it. Echevarria said that she started being part of the community after she found out that her late father was gay.

What do fans have to say?

Viewers found Echevarria’s storyline pretty entertaining in episode 3. From ex-husband drama to revelations about her father, fans were hooked onto every scene in the latest episode.

Echevarria further met Marysol Patton and a friend where she revealed that Herman’s alleged lover wanted to meet her. Patton was in shock after learning that Echevarria was considering meeting him.

The third episode ended with Echevarria waiting for the man at a restaurant. Their meeting will be shown in the upcoming episode.

RHOM fans were surprised with the way Echevarria’s storyline was building up on the show. Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

dramabananna @dramabananna Alexia is golden TV. She’s the current Queen and could eat anyone from any other franchise without physically attacking anyone #RHOM #RHOM iami Alexia is golden TV. She’s the current Queen and could eat anyone from any other franchise without physically attacking anyone #RHOM #RHOMiami https://t.co/hpCyLK8tWe

ISaidWhatISaid @ISaid_What_

#rhom Alexia is really coming out with every skeleton in her closet this year! 🤭 Alexia is really coming out with every skeleton in her closet this year! 🤭#rhom

SinnamonSCouture @SinnamonCouture Alexia’s Dad and ex husband that passed, where both leading double lives a gay men! Wow what kind of luck is that??? #RHOM Alexia’s Dad and ex husband that passed, where both leading double lives a gay men! Wow what kind of luck is that??? #RHOM

Weddings by AllieLLC @WeddingsbyAllie

BEST STORY LINE EVER

in all the history of housewives franchises!



#RHOM @BravoTV @BravoWWHL Uh, Alexia wins theBEST STORY LINE EVERin all the history of housewives franchises! Uh, Alexia wins the BEST STORY LINE EVER in all the history of housewives franchises! 😮 #RHOM @BravoTV @BravoWWHL https://t.co/7YT9RyYs5j

SinnamonSCouture @SinnamonCouture Alexia has so much family baggage WOW #RHOM Alexia has so much family baggage WOW #RHOM

Alexia's revelations even left her BFF Marysol Patton in shock.

Jack Smack @JackSma18455591 Love you Marisol..!!! How many times will Alexia shock Marisol this season.Love you Marisol..!!! #RHOM How many times will Alexia shock Marisol this season. 😜 Love you Marisol..!!! #RHOM https://t.co/sxzjP3r7Y9

Fans further spoke of how the storylines of most of the housewives have been interesting this season.

beatrix Kiddo @BonitaE316 . #RHOM Miami is my new favorite housewives franchise. They all have their own storylines. Larsa is the only boring one, so basic, but besides that all ladies are Miami is my new favorite housewives franchise. They all have their own storylines. Larsa is the only boring one, so basic, but besides that all ladies are 🔥. #RHOM

Rosina 🇮🇹 @Roe30111524 Every part I’m this new season they save the better best for the be continued #Rhom Every part I’m this new season they save the better best for the be continued #Rhom

All about RHOM season 4 episode 3

Episode 3 of RHOM season 4 was an interesting watch. Alexia Echevarria stole the limelight from the beginning of the episode titled Painted With Pride.

The official synopsis of the latest episode reads:

“Larsa puts her house on the market; Nicole reveals her traumatizing childhood to Lisa; Alexia meets Herman’s lover; Adriana hosts Martina’s first solo art show while juggling two dates.”

While fans were intrigued with Echevarria’s storyline, the remaining housewives, too, delivered on drama in the episode. Adriana de Moura was seen juggling between her two dates at her own art show. She introduced them both separately to fellow housewives at the event and asked them to keep it cool.

Earlier, Moura commented on Echevarria’s ex-husband Herman. She said that at Herman’s funeral someone told her that he died while having s** with a man. This left all the housewives in shock, while Echevarria took it lightly without being offended.

Furthermore in the episode, Larsa Pippen wanted to sell her house with former husband Scott Pippen for $14 million, but couldn’t get a good deal. Nicole Martin found comfort in Lisa Hochstein's company as she shared her childhood story, where her father was arrested for money laundering. Marysol Patton was seen offering her opinions about everyone in the confessionals.

Viewers will now get to watch the next episode of RHOM on April 26 on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

Edited by Suchitra