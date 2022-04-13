RHOM Episode 2: Why do fans think Lenny Hochstein was not interested in his wife Lisa Hochstein?

RHOM Season 4 aired its second episode on Bravo on Tuesday. It featured Lisa Hochstein going on a dinner date with her husband, Dr. Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein.

The occasion of the dinner date was Lenny’s birthday. The couple has been through rough patches before, and today’s episode did not seem to bring them closer to each other. Many fans felt that Lenny was not interested in Lisa.

While on their date, Lisa addressed her husband as “my king,” and wished him a happy 56th birthday. In response, Lenny said:

“It’s not my 56th birthday.”

Lisa was left in shock and apologized for getting his age wrong. In addition to goofing up the age, she claimed they had a “spark” between them even after so many years of marriage.

Fans don’t seem to think Lenny and Lisa had a spark

When Lisa was trying to talk about their love for each other, Lenny appeared to be uninterested in the conversation. He looked a bit preoccupied after Lisa got his age wrong.

Meanwhile, viewers believe that the couple didn’t have much chemistry and that Lenny was not interested in Lisa. Take a look at their reactions:

Tracey Lammert @TheFitRealtor Who wants to tell Lisa that her and Lenny do not, in fact, have “the spark”? #RHOM Who wants to tell Lisa that her and Lenny do not, in fact, have “the spark”? #RHOM https://t.co/wsAtZoc54A

Sarah Says... @SarahSaysS0 When you have to convince your partner that you really do still have the spark… Lenny doesn’t look like he believes it himself. #RHOM When you have to convince your partner that you really do still have the spark… Lenny doesn’t look like he believes it himself. #RHOM https://t.co/fWZbfRbhZc

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre #RHOM This scene with Lenny & Lisa is still hard to watch the second time around. He felt so disconnect from her. This scene with Lenny & Lisa is still hard to watch the second time around. He felt so disconnect from her. 😭 #RHOM

Laura @njlaura12 Lenny doesn't seem to like Lisa very much. #RHOM Lenny doesn't seem to like Lisa very much. #RHOM

Nida @nidzi1k @njlaura12 Lisa did say she was separated from her husband for a bit. She’s been through a lot with infertility for a number of years. Lenny is getting older and their dynamic is changing #RHOM @njlaura12 Lisa did say she was separated from her husband for a bit. She’s been through a lot with infertility for a number of years. Lenny is getting older and their dynamic is changing #RHOM

Lisa and Lenny were briefly separated

Viewers saw Lisa on RHOM after eight years, and there were several changes in her life during that period. In Season 2, the housewife struggled to have kids, and this affected her married life. She eventually welcomed two children but confessed on the show that she and Lenny were briefly separated.

In RHOM Episode 2, Lisa said:

"One of the reasons that we got married was to, you know, make this family we dreamed of, and, you know, things didn't go as planned.”

She further revealed that Lenny had an “emotional affair” that led to their brief separation. The housewife continued by saying that she knew that he didn’t have any physical affairs because she got the passwords to all his accounts.

In a confessional, she said:

“But Lenny does not give up easily at all. So when he saw that I was serious, and I was done, he came groveling back. He came back, and it was the best decision of his life.”

The couple share two kids, son Logan and daughter Elle.

RHOM Season 4 Episode 2

The latest episode featured Alexia Echevarria preparing for her wedding. She also wanted to meet the man her late ex-husband Herman Echevarria allegedly had an affair with. Apart from this, she was looking to fix the relationship between her eldest son Peter and to-be husband Todd Nepola.

Amid their drama, Larsa Pippen (who left the show after Season 1) was seen adjusting to RHOM Season 4. The second episode showcased the farm lifestyle of newcomer Julia Lemigova and also had Nicole Martin throwing a sushi dinner party.

RHOM airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

