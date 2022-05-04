Who is Todd Nepola? Alexia Echevarria’s fiancé calls her “enabler” and Peter “loser” in RHOM episode 5, leaves internet divided

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) airs episode 5 on Bravo on Tuesday, featuring Alexia Echevarria’s family drama.

Since the beginning of the latest season, Echevarria has been concerned about the dynamic between her then-fiancé Todd Nepola and son Peter. They have been getting involved in verbal fights since the first episode.

In episode 5, Echevarria’s son Peter visited her mom and brother Frankie in the presence of Nepola. As they discussed Echevarria and Nepola’s wedding, the latter addressed the fight he had with Peter when he last visited. It was about Peter using drugs and letting Frankie consume marijuana. Frankie had too much that led him to the hospital. Even though Nepola was making sensible points, the tone of his remarks was harsh.

What do RHOM fans have to say?

A fight broke out between Todd Nepola, Alexia Echevarria, and Peter after the former called out the RHOM star for coddling Frankie. He even called her “enabler” and Peter a “loser.”

Echevarria was constantly defending her kids and questioned Nepola about what he did for them. In response, he said that they were not his sons. He pointed out that the family needed professional help and that before helping Frankie, Peter and Echevarria needed to see a therapist.

The mother-son duo kept telling Nepola that Frankie’s accident was still a sensitive issue in the house. For context, Frankie met with an accident in 2011 that left him in a coma for three months. It took years for him to recover, and still, Frankie has not entirely been back to normal.

In the end, Peter and Echevarria understood Nepal’s viewpoint and decided to seek professional help. While the family hugged it out, viewers had different opinions about the situation.

While some fans appreciated Nepola’s comments, some slammed him for treating Echevarria and her family rudely.

Take a look at fans supporting Nepola:

AdriM @AdMen501 What Todd is saying is that Alexia hasn't gotten help for either Frankie or Peter. She makes excuses. Peter beat up a homeless man for no reason at all. Earlier this year he was arrested for domestic violence. Todd is correct. Alexia needs to get help for her kids. #RHOM What Todd is saying is that Alexia hasn't gotten help for either Frankie or Peter. She makes excuses. Peter beat up a homeless man for no reason at all. Earlier this year he was arrested for domestic violence. Todd is correct. Alexia needs to get help for her kids. #RHOM

Nosey Nerd @nosey_nerd There’s a reason why Peter hugged Todd at the end of their conversation. He needs a strong male presence that’s gonna give him tough love. #RHOM There’s a reason why Peter hugged Todd at the end of their conversation. He needs a strong male presence that’s gonna give him tough love. #RHOM

♉️ @LuisMichael_ Todd went hard on Peter and Alexia, but it was needed tbh… #RHOM Todd went hard on Peter and Alexia, but it was needed tbh… #RHOM

Bris @thelem0nadestan Todd is a voice of reason. The fact they won’t listen to him is crazy. #RHOM Todd is a voice of reason. The fact they won’t listen to him is crazy. #RHOM

#rhom Alexia does make excuses for Peter all the time. Todd is right about them getting help but his delivery is harsh. Alexia does make excuses for Peter all the time. Todd is right about them getting help but his delivery is harsh. #rhom

Reality Junkie43 @realityjunkie43 I like this guy Todd. He's not going to go for Alexia's excuses and let her hide what's really going on with her kids #rhom I like this guy Todd. He's not going to go for Alexia's excuses and let her hide what's really going on with her kids #rhom

Fans who didn't support Todd Nepola:

Tinta roja @Tintarroja Todd needs to chill... we get it, he doesn't like to deal with Frankie #RHOM Todd needs to chill... we get it, he doesn't like to deal with Frankie #RHOM

REJ @REJJIEjohn Damn right @AlexiaE_says and Peter are a team, they’re blood! And to say Frankie isn’t your son when you’re about to marry his mother?! Every bit of what Todd said was self-promoting and appalling #RHOM Damn right @AlexiaE_says and Peter are a team, they’re blood! And to say Frankie isn’t your son when you’re about to marry his mother?! Every bit of what Todd said was self-promoting and appalling #RHOM

REJ @REJJIEjohn Where in the HELL does Todd get off thinking he’s somehow done more to help Frankie than @AlexiaE_says and Peter?! He wasn’t in the trenches when their family was at their lowest, he needs to stay in his lane #RHOM Where in the HELL does Todd get off thinking he’s somehow done more to help Frankie than @AlexiaE_says and Peter?! He wasn’t in the trenches when their family was at their lowest, he needs to stay in his lane #RHOM

Who is Alexia Echevarria’s partner Todd Nepola?

Todd Nepola is the president and founder of Current Capital Group, a real estate firm. According to the company’s website, Nepola belongs to three generations of investors. Starting as an investment banker, the entrepreneur graduated from the University of South Florida.

Nepola started dating Alexia Echevarria after RHOM season 2 and appeared in the previous season. His and Echevarria’s wedding will be season 4’s finale.

Like Echevarria, he was also married and had two kids — Gabi and Sophia. His Instagram feeds are family-oriented and are mostly filled with Echevarria’s pictures.

