"Im not crying u are": MasterChef Junior fans disappointed over Cruz's elimination 

MasterChef Junior returned for another egg-stravagant episode. This week, the junior cooks had to test their culinary knowledge of different types of steaks and eggs.

At the end of the episode, one contestant with the least impressive dish was eliminated. This week, the season's youngest chef, Cruz, was the one to leave the MasterChef kitchen after he overcooked his ribeye steak in the oven.

Episode 10 of MasterChef Junior showcased the top seven contestants battle it out for a spot in the Top 6. The competition started with an immunity challenge, where the contestants had to cook the judges an incredible egg dish. They had to choose from various eggs that included ostrich, emu, goose, duck, quail, etc.

Once the timer ended, the judges picked the top 3 contestants whose dishes they would taste. They chose Grayson, Ava, and A'Dan. Ultimately, the judges loved A'Dan's spicy hangtown fry, and he won immunity and a spot in the 6. He also got to make a significant decision for the next challenge.

The MasterChef Junior cooks had to make an impressive dish using beef for the elimination challenge. After A'Dan won the immunity challenge, he got the chance to choose the order of contestants who would pick their meat first. He selected Molly to go first, followed by Cruz, Ivy, Eva, Liya, and Grayson.

When it was Cruz's turn, he chose the ribeye steak. While cooking, he cut his finger, and the medics were called on set. But that didn't stop the young chef from completing his dish, although Cruz was the last contestant to bring his dish up to the judges.

Cruz prepared a grilled rib eye with green peas, potato gratin, and a horseradish cream sauce. While the presentation looked good, the judges were upset because he cooked his beef in the oven.

Gordon Ramsay then revealed that he shouldn't have done so because the beef would become dry. As predicted by the judges, Cruz's steak was a little overcooked. Though it was seasoned beautifully, the judges were disappointed with the cooking of the beef.

Besides the overcooked beef, Cruz's potatoes also missed the cheese, which was an essential component of his dish. Despite the mishaps, Daphne shared that there were things on the plate that the young cook should be proud of.

After a brief discussion, the judges revealed that the bottom three contestants were Molly, Grayson, and Cruz. In the end, the latter was the cook who was sent home because he missed the mark.

Though he was disappointed, the young chef walked out of the kitchen with his head high. Cruz also shared that he learned a lot from the competition and would continue to cook.

Fans disappointed with Cruz's elimination from MasterChef Junior

Taking to Twitter, followers shared that they were disappointed with the elimination. Some also added that they expected to see him in the finale.

James Goldstein @JamesG0210 @MasterChefJrFOX That was messed up. Cruz should have AT LEAST made it to the finale. @MasterChefJrFOX That was messed up. Cruz should have AT LEAST made it to the finale.

KEN MARCELLE @AWLFBK Cruz’s exit confessional inspired me! Go head champ. His parents have to be proud. #MasterChefJunior Cruz’s exit confessional inspired me! Go head champ. His parents have to be proud. #MasterChefJunior

DIMPLES® @_Tricia_Kay Cruz has such a great personality. It’s sad to see him go 🤧 🥺 #MasterChefJunior Cruz has such a great personality. It’s sad to see him go 🤧 🥺#MasterChefJunior

JudyR @renaud_judy ☹️We will miss you Cruz! I am so sad! You were amazing! @DaphneOz #MasterChefJunior Oooh I hate this part!☹️We will miss you Cruz! I am so sad! You were amazing! @MasterChefJrFOX Oooh I hate this part!😔☹️We will miss you Cruz! I am so sad! You were amazing! @MasterChefJrFOX @DaphneOz #MasterChefJunior

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 Cruz is so tiny and cute, I'll miss him #masterchefjunior Cruz is so tiny and cute, I'll miss him #masterchefjunior

MasterChef Junior airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

