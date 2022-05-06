"Be a team player": Fans criticize A'Dan Lisaula's attitude on MasterChef Junior

Fox's MasterChef Junior Season 8, which premiered on March 17, 2022, has seen some amateur chefs embark on a challenging and exciting journey. The show had settled on its top nine contestants, who had to fight really hard to secure their place in the reality cooking competition.

MasterChef Junior saw participants between the ages of eight and thirteen present their food and gain expert advice from the judges (Gordon Ramsay, Daphne Oz, and Aarón Sanchez) while overcoming the difficult challenges and surprises thrown their way. The winner of this season of the competition will win the coveted title, a cash prize of $100K, and Vikings kitchen appliances to continue their dream.

Fans react to MasterChef Junior contestant A'Dan Lisaula's attitude

In this week's challenge, the contestants had to make Jalapeno Poppers within 15 minutes to gain immunity. They were split into three teams, and each team consisted of three contestants. While some worked really well together, A'Dan kept screaming at his teammates and comparing them to the other teams.

He also failed to be a team player in the previous episode when he kept arguing with fellow contestant Abir Bhatia.

Here's what fans had to say about A'Dan's attitude:

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 I really liked A'Dan at first but he's just ruining this #masterchefjunior I really liked A'Dan at first but he's just ruining this #masterchefjunior https://t.co/RdJ3hUgUDR

T_barf @T_barf



#masterchefjunior Has it occurred to anyone that A’Dan is the problem? Has it occurred to anyone that A’Dan is the problem?#masterchefjunior

Chelle @xChelleJay A'Dan focus on your own team. Be a team player. #MasterChefJunior A'Dan focus on your own team. Be a team player. #MasterChefJunior

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 Probably a nice kid, but this ain't it, especially since this filmed like 2 years ago? I hope A'dan is watching this back and realizing his attitude is shit and that he learns how NOT to act.Probably a nice kid, but this ain't it, especially since this filmed like 2 years ago? #MasterChefJunior I hope A'dan is watching this back and realizing his attitude is shit and that he learns how NOT to act. 😬 Probably a nice kid, but this ain't it, especially since this filmed like 2 years ago? #MasterChefJunior

she who loves Lord JESUS @belovedleena

somebody needs to tell him that

there's no 'i' in 'team'...



#MasterChefJunior A'dan sure is a bossy little boy.somebody needs to tell him thatthere's no 'i' in 'team'... A'dan sure is a bossy little boy.somebody needs to tell him that there's no 'i' in 'team'...#MasterChefJunior

I Crochet hats @kibanaru87 Watching #masterchefjunior and once again a'dan is messing stuff up no wonder none of the other kids wanna work with him he doesn't focus on his job he focuses on everyone else's job Watching #masterchefjunior and once again a'dan is messing stuff up no wonder none of the other kids wanna work with him he doesn't focus on his job he focuses on everyone else's job

Jeff Harris @JeffHarris7 I'm so glad that @DaphneOz called the Red Team out on their poor communication skills and the way they were talking to each other. They needed to hear that. Now, will A'dan actually learn anything from that? #MasterChefJunior I'm so glad that @DaphneOz called the Red Team out on their poor communication skills and the way they were talking to each other. They needed to hear that. Now, will A'dan actually learn anything from that? #MasterChefJunior https://t.co/r9FjvW9HN8

🦔🌻 Dee 🌻🦔 @miss_tweedledee Because hunny was yelling and shouted the other 2 got too stressed and now they got crappy results and quality #MasterChefJunior Because hunny was yelling and shouted the other 2 got too stressed and now they got crappy results and quality #MasterChefJunior

A recap of MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 8

Episode 8 of MasterChef Junior aired on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Fox. This time, the young chefs were challenged to a simple but delicious cooking challenge with the classic twists and turns that the franchise is known for. While some completed their tasks in a satisfactory manner, others didn't function well under pressure.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Junior Edition: Jalapeno Edition reads:

"The nine remaining junior chefs create one of the most popular fried, feisty, and spicy finger foods."

Last week's episode of MasterChef Junior tasked the young chefs with making food for a large number of people. Both the contestants' communication skills and ability to lead a team were put to the test. The chefs were divided into two teams of five, and they wanted Abir and Molly to step up as leaders.

After the teams were decided on, they were taken to a secret destination in a monster truck. The challenge was to cook a big hearty meal for 51 racers and audience members (a total of 100 people). This was when Gordon Ramsay revealed a major twist. The team leaders, who had picked the teams they were comfortable with, would be required to switch teams.

The Red Team made their own version of steak, and the Blue Team made veal chops. Both teams faced challenges in terms of coordination and presentation. However, they managed to complete the challenge successfully.

The judges preferred the Red Team's dish, which meant that someone from the Blue Team would be eliminated. Starla didn't do a good job with the role she was assigned and had to head home. She revealed that she would continue to cook and improve her skill. Starla elaborated on her plans to start her own food truck called Starla's Snacks, and she was also looking forward to publishing a cookbook.

With only nine cooks left in the competition, the challenges will have to test how far these young home cooks can go. More interesting episodes await viewers as the show inches closer to the finale.

Who will stand strong until the end to win the MasterChef Junior title? Readers can keep watching MasterChef Junior on Fox to find out.

