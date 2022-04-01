Who was eliminated on MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 3? Elimination results and more about the Fox show

MasterChef Junior Season 8 premiered on March 17, 2022. The ongoing season has seen some incredible amateur chefs from ages 8 to 13 competing for the title and the $100,000 cash prize.

However, one contestant, Jillian, fell short of that dream and ended up getting eliminated on Episode 3 of MasterChef Junior. After failing to perform well in the team challenge, she was sent home after a tearful goodbye.

In the previous episode, the contestants were split into teams of three for a pizza-making challenge. Nine-year-old Tegan was eliminated after not being able to replicate Gordon Ramsay's award-winning salmon dish.

Details on MasterChef Junior Season 8, Episode 3 elimination and recap

Having participated in a pizza-making challenge last week, the young contestants were familiar with teamwork. However, the team challenge in Episode 4 turned up the heat. The amateur chefs were to cook for over 50 people at a Renaissance Fair.

Team leaders were given the liberty of picking their own team. Ava was chosen to be the captain of the Blue Team. She picked Jillian, Abir, Andrew, Molly, Starla, and Freddy. Maclain, the captain of the Red Team, chose Liya, Grayson, Ivy, Clara, Cruz, and A'dan.

It was not an easy task to cook for such a large crowd, as evidenced by the countless obstacles both teams faced.

While both teams had to make scotch eggs, they were allowed to choose their own entree. The Blue Team went with chicken legs on a bed of rice with Brussels sprouts. Meanwhile, the Red Team went with pork chops, mashed potatoes, and cabbage.

However, since Maclain struggled in his role as leader of the Red Team, A'dan was given the captaincy as he was a fierce competitor.

Meanwhile, the Blue Team dropped an entire tray of chicken in the dirt and overcooked the rice. Moreover, one plate of chicken came back raw, and they faced a shortage of rice. This led them to face elimination.

The judges noted that Molly, Freddy, and Abir were safe as they communicated better. This meant that Ava, Jillian, Starla, and Andrew were at risk of being sent home.

After much deliberation, the judges decided that Jullian would be eliminated as she failed to keep pace during the team challenge.

MasterChef Junior premiered in 2013 as a spinoff of its sister series MasterChef and Junior MasterChef, the British series.

While Season 8 of the show premiered in March 2022, filming of the same took place almost three years ago.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh