When will MasterChef Junior Season 8 air Episode 1? Release date and more explored

MasterChef Junior Season 8 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 17, on FOX. The first episode will air at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Like the last two seasons, MasterChef Junior Season 8 will have 15 episodes.

Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez will return as judges for Season 8, which is expected to be one of the toughest seasons of all time. However, Daphne Oz will replace Christina Tosi as the third judge.

The official synopsis of the season reads:

"One of the toughest seasons yet, Season Eight will feature even more unique and messy challenges for the judges and chef-contestants, including cooking a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair, participating in a WWE-themed episode, competing to see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track, and welcoming Gordon’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, into the kitchen for a donut challenge."

What will MasterChef Junior Season 8 be about?

MasterChef Junior Season 8 will feature 16 child chefs from different parts of America, aged between 8 – 13.

Each kid specializes in a signature dish. However, they will have to overcome several culinary challenges that will require them to prepare cuisines for eclectic themes.

The winner will receive a grand cash prize of $100,000 and the MasterChef Junior trophy.

The contestants in the new season are A’Dan, Abir, Andrew, Blake, Ciara, Cruz, Eva, Freddy, Grayson, Ivy, Jillian, Liya, Maclain, Molly, Starla, and Tegan.

The season was filmed in a studio situated in the San Fernando Valley in California.

Season 8 of Masterchef Junior has a lot in store for viewers. The judges will take contestants on the road as the youngsters will be cooking at a motocross track and a renaissance fair. Gordan Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly, is also set to make an appearance on the show.

The first episode of the season will see the contestants preparing a dish using a mystery ingredient.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh