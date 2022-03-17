'MasterChef Junior' Season 8 contestant list: Meet 16 chefs from FOX's reality series

MasterChef Junior is finally making a comeback with season 8 after going on a hiatus for 3 years. Fox’s upcoming cooking show will feature 16 budding young chef contestants aged 8-13 competing in a neck-to-neck kitchen marathon.

Exploring their culinary passion, the 16 contestants are set to take up a series of mouth-watering challenges to finally win prize money of $100,000 along with the title MasterChef Junior.

Belonging to different backgrounds and cultures, they will all bring something different on their plate to the judges.

Meet the 16 chef contestants from MasterChef Junior season 8

1) A’Dan

The 10-year-old chef boy A’Dan takes inspiration from his dad to become a cooking enthusiast.ing enthusiast. Living in Atlanta, cooking has been his passion since he was three. A’Dan knows how to impress a room full of people with Grilled Salmon with Steamed Broccoli & Mashed Potatoes, his signature dish.

The aspiring chef dreams of becoming a head chef and starting his restaurant in major cities.

2) Abir

The San Ramon, California boy, wanted to be a chef since he was old enough to crack an egg. Abir was inspired to cook when he saw the chefs on Kitchen Nightmares and realized he does better than them.

The 10-year-old has expertise in making Penne Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Meatballs MasterChef Junior. He dreams of publishing a healthy food cookbook.

3) Andrew

“Cooking is my form of stress relief,” says the budding chef, Andrew. The 10-year old always enjoyed cooking and baking. His first photographs were of baking and frosting treats.

The Michigan kid chef dreams of operating a food truck at some point in his life. He specializes in making Pan-seared Filet Mignon with Baked Potato & S’More Brownies on MasterChef Junior.

4) Blake

11-year-old Blake had a knack for cooking since he was three-and-a-half years old. His first cooking class was called sticky fingers and he found it very tasty.

Having his mom as his biggest support, the Illinois native's dreams of creating a successful business in the food industry. Blake’s signature dish is Teriyaki Salmon with Steamed Asparagus on MasterChef Junior.

5) Ciara

The California girl, Ciara, has her expertise in creating Roasted Chicken with Balsamic Sauce & Cheesy Potatoes with Zucchini on MasterChef Junior.

She has nurtured her knack for cooking and has a noble dream of owning a bakery that offers classes to kids with disabilities.

6) Cruz

With the dream of opening a restaurant and becoming a famous food critic, California boy Cruz is set to give his best on MasterChef Junior.

Cruz has his expertise in creating Papa La Huancaina, a Spicy Sauce Made from Peruvian Chili & Cheese over Boiled Potatoes.

7) Eva

Kid Chef Eva (Image via Instagram/masterchefjunior)

The aspiring child chef, Eva, belongs to New York. Her dream is to own a 3-Star Michelin Restaurant and provide the best chef service.

The talented chef girl has her expertise in preparing a Roasted Shrimp Salad with Roasted Yellow & Red Peppers on MasterChef Junior.

8) Freddy

The 12-year-old Freddy has wanted to be a chef since he was six, when he used to help his grandmother cook. The Pennsylvania boy takes inspiration from Gordon Ramsay to become a chef.

After becoming a chef, he wants to expand his family business of Frederick & Son Knife and Slicer Company. Freddy’s signature dish is the Fried Chicken Sandwich with Pepper Jack Cheese & Spicy Coleslaw on MasterChef Junior.

9) Grayson

The 11-year old Grayson takes inspiration from Thomas Keller, Dominique Crenn, and the amazing chefs from his hometown of Texas.

The talented kid chef dreams of opening a technique-driven, ingredient-focused restaurant in Los Angeles, where he will serve Japanese-French fusion cuisine. His signature dish is Pan-seared Duck Breast with Duck Fat Potatoes, Asian Pears, and Blackberry Gastrique.

10) Ivy

Hailing from Connecticut, 8-year-old Ivy wishes to write her cookbook with recipes inspired by fashion icons. Her parents inspired her to become a chef.

Her signature dish is Grilled Chicken with Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Vegetables.

11) Jillian

Kid Chef Jillian dreams of writing a kids cookbook teaching healthy and tasty recipes. She wanted to be a chef since the age of seven. Her grandmothers inspired her to become a chef.

The 11-year-olds signature dish is Grilled Shrimp with Lemongrass Tomato Sauce over Pasta.

12) Liya

The New York girl desires to open a restaurant that serves hibachi & sushi. The 10-year-old took inspiration from her parents and great uncle to become a chef.

Her signature dish is Pork Dumpling with Spicy Garlic Sauce.

13) Maclain

New York boy Maclain dreams of opening a patisserie in the Northeast. Since the age of 3, the kid chef's signature dish is Linguini Carbonara in a Light Cream & Egg Sauce with Bacon with a knack of cooking.

14) Molly

The Missouri girl dreams of opening a restaurant in Springfield called “Molly Moos,” that serves southern comfort and Italian dishes

She has her signature dish named ’The Molly Burger' with Wagyu Beef topped with Cheese, Bacon & a Worcestershire-based Sauce with a side of Hand-Cut French Fries.

15) Starla

Starla has a deep passion for cooking. She dreams of opening a food truck serving mini pancakes and waffles with southern fried meat.

The Alabama girl has expertise in making Doritos-crusted Chicken Breast with a side Caesar Salad.

16) Tegan

With a simple dream of opening a restaurant as a kid chef, Tegan has been cooking from a young age.

The Montana boy’s signature dish is Pan-seared Chicken Breast with Sautéed Veggies & Rice.

MasterChef Junior season 8 is set to premiere on March 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, with Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez as the judges. However, author Daphne Oz will replace Christina Tosi as the third judge.

