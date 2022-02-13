Where will 'Young MasterChef' air? Network, how to apply, and more

Cooks are getting ready, as it's now official that BBC Three will be airing the first season of Young MasterChef UK soon. The channel is set to allow British contestants between 18-25 to compete in the quest for the tastiest dish.

The show will be centered around UK's most-watched culinary series, MasterChef. It is being produced by Banijay UK’s Shine TV, in association with Ziji Productions.

How to apply for 'Young MasterChef'

The young food talent competition has already opened its participation lines. Local chefs and passionate cooks must know that the show isn't demanding any professional background or certifications in cooking. So if you have the urge to prove your passion for cooking, then this show is it.

Interested participants must visit the official website of Young MasterChef to apply. They must be within the age of 18-25, be legal citizens in the UK, and not be professional chefs working full-time at restaurants or apartments. If you meet the eligibility criteria, you can move forward with your application.

The makers of the 10×30 series describe it as a platform to dig out talented cooks in Britain. They will be undertaking various challenges designed to push them to new culinary heights and reflect the country's food revolution. Many have been excited enough to reflect their views upon the show.

Kate Phillips, Controller of entertainment for the BBC, said:

“We know how much BBC viewers love MasterChef and the BBC Three series will be a great opportunity to tap into the huge wealth of young budding chefs out there, from all over the UK.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, added:

“With its focus on the culinary talent of tomorrow, Young MasterChef has all the ingredients to be a big success for us and we can’t wait to watch the next generation of food lovers from across the UK cook up a storm on BBC Three.”

Shine TV’s executive editor for MasterChef, David Ambler, said the show provided:

“We’re super excited to be coming to BBC Three with a fresh new ‘Young MasterChef’ competition. It’s a great opportunity for any young person passionate about food and we can’t wait to open the kitchen doors to discover some incredible cooks from all backgrounds.”

The show is yet to announce its premiere date, time slot, and panelists for the upcoming season.

Edited by Srijan Sen