Top Chef Season 19 Episode 2: Who was eliminated from Bravo show and why? 

Episode 2 of Top Chef: Houston saw the contestants participate individually as well as in team challenges. While the premiere challenge focused around primal cuts of beef, the new episode titled, "Friday Night Bites" took the contestants on a ride with carbs.

Cheftestants were first introduced to the individual challenge, which was based on cheese. The team challenge that followed worked with carbs but with a football twist. The contestant who ended up getting eliminated was Stephanie Miller.

Contestants now left in the competition include Damarr Brown, Jo Chan, Monique Feybesse, Evelyn Garcia, Robert Hernandez, Jae Jung, Jackson Kalb, Sam Kang, Luke Kolpin, Buddha Lo, Ashleigh Shanti, Nick Wallace, and Sarah Welch.

Stephanie gets eliminated from Top Chef: Houston

The first round of the competition in Episode 2 challenged the contestants by making a creative queso dip, a Tex-Mex staple, as well as a dipper. The catch here was that the dipper couldn’t be tortilla and they would have to find newer ways to use the ingredients.

While everyone was planning a unique way of making the dipper, Jackson, who had limited taste and smell due to a recent bout with COVID-19, wanted to stand out from his competitors. He decided to make a 'crispy' alternative which did not work out for the judges and eventually landed him in the bottom three.

He was joined in the bottom three by Sam and Robert. The winner of the challenge was Damarr, his dish winning him immunity. He was joined in the top three by Evelyn and Nick. In the second round of the challenge, inspired by Friday night's high school football game in Texas, the chefs went head-to-head with two teams of seven.

NBC Sports @NBCSports



These Now this is what we call TACKLING a challenge.These #TopChef contenders are taking the field in an all-new episode of @bravotopchef tonight at 8/7c on @bravotv. Now this is what we call TACKLING a challenge.These #TopChef contenders are taking the field in an all-new episode of @bravotopchef tonight at 8/7c on @bravotv. https://t.co/K7SKhk1GjW

With each team responsible for seven dishes, a dish from one team would face off against a dish from the other. Whichever team gets exactly 100 yards first will score a touchdown and win. The teams were named Wildcats consisting of Sam, Sarah, Robert, Damarr, Monique, Luke, and Courgars which comprised Evelyn, Nick, Buddha, Ashleigh, Stephanie, Jae, and Jackson.

Bravo Top Chef @BravoTopChef at the action before the hungry games begin! Ready for delicious bites under the Friday Night lights? Get a firstat the action before the hungry games begin! Ready for delicious bites under the Friday Night lights? Get a first 👀 at the action before the hungry games begin! https://t.co/4Wu163cFvi

Sarah and Luke from the Wildcats, and Stephanie from the Cougars were in the bottom three of the challenge. Stephanie's rice and beans were “meager,” as she omitted meat to only focus on carbs, leading her to be eliminated from the show.

Fans react on Top Chef contestant Stephanie's elimination

Top Chef fans weren't too fond of Stephanie and took to social media to express their opinions on her elimination.

Jenn @jennellens They perfectly cast Stephanie being that chef that whines about everything going wrong and it’s never her fault #TopChef They perfectly cast Stephanie being that chef that whines about everything going wrong and it’s never her fault #TopChef

Ruby 🏳️‍🌈✝️ @Ruby88626231



#TopChef Ok broken rice and bland, Stephanie has to go tonight. Ok broken rice and bland, Stephanie has to go tonight. #TopChef

Stephanie will get another chance at gaining a spot on Top Chef as she will get to compete in “Last Chance Kitchen,” against last week’s eliminated chef Leia Gaccione. Only time will tell whether the contestant will re-enter the competition or not.

Top Chef airs every Thursday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan