Who is Daphne Oz? Dr Oz's daughter's cooking show 'The Good Dish' replaces the 'Dr Oz show'

The Dr Oz Show is set to end next month and will air its final episode on January 14, 2022. The announcement comes amid longtime host Dr Mehmet Oz’s decision to run for Pennsylvania Senate as a Republican representative.

The program will be replaced by the cooking show The Good Dish hosted by Dr Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz. She will be joined by Top Chef Judge Gail Simmons and Next Food Star winner Jamika Pessoa.

Zack Hernandez, SVP and General Sales Manager, U.S. Syndication Sales, Sony Pictures Television, confirmed the news through an official announcement:

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr Oz Show for years. We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."

The Good Dish initially started as a weekly cooking segment of The Dr Oz Show and will now premiere as a stand-alone program on January 17, 2021.

Dr. Mehmet Oz @DrOz I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington. I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills. Watch my announcement video now! I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington. I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills. Watch my announcement video now! https://t.co/yLhKsZm9sl

The Dr Oz Show began in 2009 and helped celebrity physician Dr Oz gain immense recognition in the media industry. However, the host has now decided to venture into politics and officially launched his campaign as a Republican candidate earlier this month.

According to People, the Federal Communications Commission reportedly mentioned that it is necessary for candidates running for office to have equal air time. Hence, running The Dr Oz Show became a potential issue.

The Dr Oz Show was reportedly renewed for its 13th and 14th seasons through 2022 and 2023 but will now go off air after a 13 season run.

Everything to know about Dr Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz

Daphne Oz is a TV host, chef and author, best known for hosting 'The Chew' (Image via Masterchef/Fox/Getty Images)

Daphne Oz is Lisa and Dr Oz’s oldest daughter. On February 19, 1986, she was born in Philadelphia and is an award-winning television host, New York Times bestselling author and professional chef.

She is best known as one of the five co-hosts of ABC’s daytime talk show The Chew. She was associated with the show for its first six seasons between 2011 and 2017 before hosting The Good Dish segment on The Dr Oz Show.

The 35-year-old graduated from Dwight-Englewood School in 2004 and earned a degree in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University in 2008. She also attended the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and bagged a culinary degree from the Natural Gourmet Institute.

The TV host received a Daytime Emmy Award along with The Chew co-hosts for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. Daphne also appeared as a guest host on The View and Beat Bobby Flay, as well as a celebrity guest on Celebrity Name Game.

As a healthy living expert, she was also featured on Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Rachael Ray Show, Dayside, and Good Day New York. She also ventured into writing and went on to author bestselling books like The Happy Cook, Relish and The Dorm Room Diet.

Daphne is married to John Jovanovic, and the couple share four children together, daughters Philomena, Domenica and Giovanna, and son Jovan Jr.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar