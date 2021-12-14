'The Wonder Years' cast list: EJ Williams and other return for a full season

The Wonder Years is not an unfamiliar name for those who follow sitcoms dedicatedly. The original series aired in the 90s on ABC and starred the likes of Fred Savage, Dan Lauria, Alley Mills, Jason Harvey and Olivia D'Abo, among others.

The original show ran for six seasons and became a fan favorite during its time on air. The Wonder Years (2021) is a reboot of the same show, following up on the same concept of an adult, born and brought up in a middle-class household, narrating the story of his childhood.

The Wonder Years was created by Saladin. K. Patterson for the ABC network. It had a similar story in a different setting and has just aired 9 episodes in the first season.

Elisha "EJ" Williams stars as Dean Williams

12-year-old starlet Elisha Williams plays the protagonist in this coming of age story. EJ has portrayed the role of dreamy eyed Dean Williams perfectly in the first 9 episodes, where he deals with the challenges of a kid growing up in Montgomery, Alabama.

He is expected to return to screens soon as ABC gives the green light for The Wonder Years to be stretched into a full season. There are supposedly 11-12 more episodes that should come along, and talks for a second season are also underway.

Don Cheadle as the Narrator/ Older Dean

Don Cheadle is the real star here. The versatile actor, who has achieved so much, stars as the narrator and the older version of the protagonist, providing witty commentary on the actions and perspectives of his twelve-year-old self.

Dule Hill, Milan Ray and others star in supporting roles in 'The Wonder Years'

The supporting cast of The Wonder Years includes the family of Dean Williams, with Dule Hill playing Ben Williams, the family patriarch and the father of Dean. Saycon Sengbloh plays Dean's mother and the wife of Ben Williams, while Laura Kariuki plays Dean's sister.

Additionally, Milan Ray plays Keisa Clemmons, the teenage crush and love interest of Dean Miller.

