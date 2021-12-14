'Ghosts of Christmas Past' cast list: Annie Clark and others star in the Christmas rom-com

Ghosts of Christmas Past is an American romantic comedy that is set to make its debut on Lifetime on December 14, 2021. It is produced by Champlain Media, while Lexi Lewis, Barbara Fisher, Tom Berry, and Suzanne Chapman serve as executive producers. Ghosts of Christmas Past is directed by Virginia Abramovich and written by Shannon Latimer.

The movie follows Ellie, a serial “ghoster” on dating apps. She is warned by a fortune teller that she must make amends with all the people she ever ghosted, before Christmas, otherwise she will be destined to never find her love.

Ellie has only a week to track down all the men she ever ghosted and make an apology to them by the end of Christmas Eve. In this endeavor, Ellie finds her one true love.

Here is the cast list for Ghosts of Christmas Past.

Annie Clark as Ellie

Annie Clark plays the role of the protagonist in Ghosts of Christmas Past. Clark is a Canadian actress who joined Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2009 where she played the role of Fiona Coyne.

She continued with her role on the show through 2013, in which yea she starred in the Canadian thriller film Solo. Clark has also co-starred in the movie Teen Lust, playing Denise, the prospective girlfriend of the lead character Neil.

Morgan David Jones As Hunter

Morgan David Jones is an Australian actor who hails from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. He is known for his roles in Molly’s Game (2017), Damnation (2017-2018), and Designated Survivor (2017). He is also a voice actor on the popular video game series Assassins Creed: Syndicate.

Jones has worked with Cate Blanchett and Joel Edgerton in the international tour of A Streetcar Named Desire. He was also nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performer for his role in this production. He has also starred in the BAFTA/Emmy/Golden Globe-nominated mini-series Tsunami: The Aftermath.

Dan Jeannotte

Dan Jeannotte will also reportedly star in Ghosts of Christmas Past. Jeannotte is an actor, improviser, voice artist, and writer. He is best known for portraying James Stuart, Earl of Moray in CW's Reign, and Brandon Russell in The Good Witch series.

The actor also did motion capture and voice performance for Arno Dorian, the protagonist of Assassin's Creed: Unity. Jeannotte has also worked in comedy and theater in Montreal and Toronto and has toured Canada and the US with his Canadian Comedy Award-nominated comedy troupe, Uncalled For.

Others starring is 'Ghosts of Christmas Past'

The rest of the cast of Ghosts of Christmas Past include Connie Wang, Angelica Alejandro, Joey Belfiore, Jamaal Grant, and Andrea Carter.

Don't miss the Christmas original Ghosts of Christmas Past coming up this holiday season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande