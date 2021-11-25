'A Boy Called Christmas' takeaway: A lesson for the holiday season  

It is officially the Christmas season, and Netflix has been dropping back-to-back holiday films, with A Boy Called Christmas being the latest addition to the list.

Directed by Gil Kenan, A Boy Called Christmas is a reimagination of the story of Father Christmas and how Christmas began. The film is based on the 2015 book of the same name by Matt Haig. It tells the tale of a boy called Nicholas who goes in search of his father and comes back with 'hope' and a joyous thing called 'Christmas', which was unknown before.

The film stars Henry Lawfull as Nikolas and Maggie Smith in the role of Aunt Ruth.

A brief outline of 'A Boy Called Christmas'

A Boy called Christmas tells the story of an ordinary young boy named Nikolas who sets out on an adventure in search of his father and the fabled land of elves called Elfhelm. On his journey into the land of the magical elves, he stumbles upon 'hope', and a curious thing called 'Christmas', which he brings back to the world of humans.

A Boy Called Christmas is a twist to the story of Saint Nicholas, popularly known as Santa Claus, the legendary figure related to Christmas across lores.

'A Boy Called Christmas' is a lesson in the making

This Christmas origin story, A Boy Called Christmas, is one of those traditional feel-good Christmas holiday movies that is an ideal watch for all ages. The film is a lesson in the making, with strong role models and positive messages abound that are often associated with the holiday season.

It explores the sentiments of gift-giving, helping those less fortunate or in need of saving, and the understanding that money is not the ultimate reward of all. It teaches such values that are often forgotten today in our individualistic and selfish lives.

A Boy Called Christmas attempts to remind us of these messages and acts of humanity that hold us together as one race.

Don't miss A Boy Called Christmas, which is now exclusively streaming on Netflix.

