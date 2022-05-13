MasterChef Junior: Fans disappointed with judges for eliminating Abir claiming it should've been A'Dan 

MasterChef Junior returned with another lip-smacking episode on Thursday night. This week's team challenge was a bake sale, with one contestant from the losing team being eliminated. Sadly, it was 10-year-old Abir who was sent home after he presented a burned Linzer cookie to the judges. Fans who watched the episode criticized the judges for their decision to eliminate Abir, claiming they sent the wrong contestant home.
Down to the top 8 contestants, the competition is getting fierce, with each contestant giving their best every week. The kids were in for a treat when they returned to the MasterChef Junior Kitchen, as the judges had a spread of baked desserts on the table for the kids.
Not long after the kids enjoyed the treats, Gordon revealed that this week's team challenge would be MasterChef Junior's first-ever bake sale. While deciding which team wins, the bake sale was left to the judges, and kids were brought in to enjoy the junior chef's baked goodies.
Ivy was picked as the captain for the red team, and Cruz as the captain for the blue team. Ivy picked Eva, Liya and Molly to be on her team. Cruz picked Grayson, Abir, and A'Dan, making it a boys vs. girls team challenge on MasterChef Junior. While both teams faced challenges while baking, the red team somehow managed to handle the challenges and come out on top.
Meanwhile, the blue team was off to a rough start. They couldn't decide what would be appropriate for the bake sale. Finally, Grayson agreed to bake matcha cream puffs, Abir chose to do a linzer cookie, A'Dan opted to bake cookies and cream brownies, and team captain Cruz decided to bake his version of a mixed berry victoria sponge cupcake.
Abir faced issues while making his shortbread dough and rushed to put it in the oven. On the other hand, A'Dan's brownies were an unrevivable disaster. With just 10 minutes to go, he decides to make a chocolate cornflake bar. Rushing to complete it, A'Dan's chocolate bar doesn't look pleasing to the eye.
By the end of the team challenge, both teams could finish their baked goodies for the bake sale. Though both teams received an equal amount of criticism, the red team came out on top as the winners. The Masterchef Junior judges revealed that even though Cruz and Grayson's desserts were top-notch, Abir and A'Dan's desserts missed the mark.
Abir's decision to bake a Linzer cookie was an ambitious choice, but it turned out to be overbaked and burned. A'Dan's chocolate cornflake bar didn't look pleasing to the eye, however, the judges had no problem with the taste. Since the Linzer cookie fell short on many levels, the judges decided to eliminate Abir.
Fans who watched MasterChef Junior were not happy with the judges' decision. They claimed that A'Dan was the contestant who deserved to be sent home and not Abir.
Fans criticize judges claiming they sent the wrong kid home on Masterchef Junior
Taking to Twitter, many fans slammed the judges for their decision to send Abir home. Fans claimed that A'Dan always messes up in team challenges but still gets saved and that Abir at least baked the dessert the team agreed upon.
Next week when MasterChef Junior returns, the contestants will fight for immunity by cooking a dish with several kinds of eggs.
MasterChef Junior airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.