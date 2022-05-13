MasterChef Junior: Fans disappointed with judges for eliminating Abir claiming it should've been A'Dan 

MasterChef Junior returned with another lip-smacking episode on Thursday night. This week's team challenge was a bake sale, with one contestant from the losing team being eliminated. Sadly, it was 10-year-old Abir who was sent home after he presented a burned Linzer cookie to the judges. Fans who watched the episode criticized the judges for their decision to eliminate Abir, claiming they sent the wrong contestant home.

Down to the top 8 contestants, the competition is getting fierce, with each contestant giving their best every week. The kids were in for a treat when they returned to the MasterChef Junior Kitchen, as the judges had a spread of baked desserts on the table for the kids.

Not long after the kids enjoyed the treats, Gordon revealed that this week's team challenge would be MasterChef Junior's first-ever bake sale. While deciding which team wins, the bake sale was left to the judges, and kids were brought in to enjoy the junior chef's baked goodies.

Ivy was picked as the captain for the red team, and Cruz as the captain for the blue team. Ivy picked Eva, Liya and Molly to be on her team. Cruz picked Grayson, Abir, and A'Dan, making it a boys vs. girls team challenge on MasterChef Junior. While both teams faced challenges while baking, the red team somehow managed to handle the challenges and come out on top.

Meanwhile, the blue team was off to a rough start. They couldn't decide what would be appropriate for the bake sale. Finally, Grayson agreed to bake matcha cream puffs, Abir chose to do a linzer cookie, A'Dan opted to bake cookies and cream brownies, and team captain Cruz decided to bake his version of a mixed berry victoria sponge cupcake.

Abir faced issues while making his shortbread dough and rushed to put it in the oven. On the other hand, A'Dan's brownies were an unrevivable disaster. With just 10 minutes to go, he decides to make a chocolate cornflake bar. Rushing to complete it, A'Dan's chocolate bar doesn't look pleasing to the eye.

By the end of the team challenge, both teams could finish their baked goodies for the bake sale. Though both teams received an equal amount of criticism, the red team came out on top as the winners. The Masterchef Junior judges revealed that even though Cruz and Grayson's desserts were top-notch, Abir and A'Dan's desserts missed the mark.

Abir's decision to bake a Linzer cookie was an ambitious choice, but it turned out to be overbaked and burned. A'Dan's chocolate cornflake bar didn't look pleasing to the eye, however, the judges had no problem with the taste. Since the Linzer cookie fell short on many levels, the judges decided to eliminate Abir.

Fans who watched MasterChef Junior were not happy with the judges' decision. They claimed that A'Dan was the contestant who deserved to be sent home and not Abir.

Fans criticize judges claiming they sent the wrong kid home on Masterchef Junior

Taking to Twitter, many fans slammed the judges for their decision to send Abir home. Fans claimed that A'Dan always messes up in team challenges but still gets saved and that Abir at least baked the dessert the team agreed upon.

Randal Grosser @RandalGrosser @MasterChefJrFOX That's messed up. Adin ALWAYS screws up and gets away with it. Abir is a much better chef. @MasterChefJrFOX That's messed up. Adin ALWAYS screws up and gets away with it. Abir is a much better chef. ❤️

Bedelia 🇺🇸 @Bedelia77 @MasterChefJrFOX Wrong kid AGAIN went home Why do they keep this kid!!! Why!!! @MasterChefJrFOX Wrong kid AGAIN went home Why do they keep this kid!!! Why!!!

Victoria @alittlelessnaiv @MasterChefJrFOX How did you send Abir home? At least he made what the team agreed on. A’dan has been one mess and attitude problem after another since day one. @MasterChefJrFOX How did you send Abir home? At least he made what the team agreed on. A’dan has been one mess and attitude problem after another since day one.

Cat @CatFanatic9 over a classy & complicated cookie, just because the cookie was overbaked?



Damn! Let me on the show...I'll wow you with my Kitty Litter Cake! @MasterChefJrFOX You chose the no bake dogover a classy & complicated cookie, just because the cookie was overbaked?Damn! Let me on the show...I'll wow you with my Kitty Litter Cake! @MasterChefJrFOX You chose the no bake dog 💩 over a classy & complicated cookie, just because the cookie was overbaked?Damn! Let me on the show...I'll wow you with my Kitty Litter Cake! https://t.co/Z1nWsfQ2Wu

I Crochet hats @kibanaru87 #MasterChefJunior WHAT are you flipping kidding me Abir has done way better than A'dan through out the whole competition #MasterChefJunior WHAT are you flipping kidding me Abir has done way better than A'dan through out the whole competition

missearl @zbabster 🤬#MasterChefJunior WTF?!! Adan is awful! He’s rude & disrespectful and can’t take direction. WTF?!! Adan is awful! He’s rude & disrespectful and can’t take direction.😤🤬#MasterChefJunior

Cindy @ChubberDucky logs in less than 10 minutes with zero skill or baking and gets to stay but Abir makes a difficult cookie & cooks it too long and gets kicked off. I don't understand how A'dan can screw up some simple brownies & throw togetherlogs in less than 10 minutes with zero skill or baking and gets to stay but Abir makes a difficult cookie & cooks it too long and gets kicked off. #masterchefjunior is getting ready to lose a fan I don't understand how A'dan can screw up some simple brownies & throw together 💩 logs in less than 10 minutes with zero skill or baking and gets to stay but Abir makes a difficult cookie & cooks it too long and gets kicked off. #masterchefjunior is getting ready to lose a fan

ЅωαуЅнαу🍉🦋🌻🐇🏡 @SwayShay



How is it you can make dog turds and be safe!?

🤦🏼‍♀️ 🙄



What a joke! 🤨 That’s such BS #masterchefjunior How is it you can make dog turds and be safe!?🤦🏼‍♀️ 🙄What a joke! 🤨 @MasterChefJrFOX seriously, the favoritism here is getting ridiculous. That’s such BS #masterchefjunior How is it you can make dog turds and be safe!? 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🙄What a joke! 🤨😑 @MasterChefJrFOX seriously, the favoritism here is getting ridiculous.

John Cage @that_VolsFan Gordon & Co. have proven that you can put sh*t sticks on a plate and be safe. Heaven forbid the cookies have a little bit of crunch though... #MasterChefJunior Gordon & Co. have proven that you can put sh*t sticks on a plate and be safe. Heaven forbid the cookies have a little bit of crunch though... #MasterChefJunior

Next week when MasterChef Junior returns, the contestants will fight for immunity by cooking a dish with several kinds of eggs.

MasterChef Junior airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

